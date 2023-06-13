Project Boon Announces Back-to-School Backpack Event and New Backpack Drive Initiative
Two young attendees show off their new backpacks at Project Boon's 2022 Back-to-School Backpack Event
The Inland Empire Based Nonprofit announces plans to deliver hundreds of backpacks directly to school districts along the 210 corridor
We strive to ease the burden and financial stress on families in need during the back-to-school season, while ensuring every student has the necessary resources for academic success.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon is proud to announce its plans to distribute thousands of backpacks and school supplies to underserved students along the 210 corridor of Southern California. The organization aims to distribute backpacks to schools spanning from Bonita Unified School District to Colton, including Claremont, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana Unified School Districts, and more.
— Christopher Suchánek Founder of Project Boon
The backpack drive is part of Project Boon's ongoing efforts to support underserved communities and provide access to necessities. By providing students with backpacks and school supplies, Project Boon hopes to ease the burden on families who may struggle to afford these essentials.
"We know that many families are still facing financial hardship due to the pandemic, and we want to do our part to ensure that students have what they need to be successful," said Chris Suchánek, the co-founder of Project Boon. "We strive to ease the burden and financial stress on families in need during the back-to-school season, while ensuring every student has the necessary resources for academic success."
The backpacks will be distributed through a series of events and partnerships with local schools and organizations. Project Boon has already received support from several local businesses, including Amazon, Sweetgreen, and The Rialto Grocery Outlet, who have donated food to help achieve their goal of distributing 50,000 meals to address food insecurity. This includes a major donation from Hillside Community Church, as well as support via their annual backpack collection day. The event will take place on July 9th from 8:30am-12:30pm.
This is all in addition to Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event which will be held in Bloomington, CA on July 29th. The event is being held in partnership with the Bloomington Community Health Center and will begin at 9:00am. Project Boon will distribute groceries, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies to families in attendance. For more information on the event visit the organizations website here.
Project Boon is now calling on local businesses to get involved in the backpack drive and support the organization's mission. "We encourage businesses to join us in this effort to support our local communities and invest in the education of our children," said Suchánek. They are already finding homes for their collection boxes at local drop-off locations like Nambah Coffee, Firm Media, and Hitch Burger.
The backpack drive is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by Project Boon to serve underserved communities in the region. The organization's community outreach programs include food distribution and much-needed social services.
For more information about Project Boon, its backpack drive, and its community outreach programs, please visit their website at projectboon.org.
