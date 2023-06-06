AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR RICHARD BATTLE’S NEW BOOK 'THE UNOPENED PRESENT' IS AVAILABLE NOW FROM HEADLINE BOOKS
~A Father’s Unconditional Love And His Son’s Premature Passing~
The Unopened Present is a rich treasure chest of practical, Biblical wisdom. Thank you, Richard Battle, for sharing blessings that have come from your brokenness.”TERRA ALTA, WV, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What life lessons do you want to teach your children? What if you don't live to communicate those lessons?
Richard Battle asked himself those questions when he became a father for the first time at 45 years old. So, he wrote his six-month-old baby boy John a letter sharing 43 truths, based on Christian scripture, just in case he didn't survive to teach them to him.
Then, the unthinkable happened: Richard’s infant son died in his crib at just nine months old.
The Unopened Present reveals a father's love and the gift left behind by a life cut short. It expands on the letter Richard wrote many years ago, filled with timeless truths in short, easy-to-read lessons to aid parents in teaching younger children and enable older kids to discover the wisdom in these life lessons on their own.
“It was important to me for my son to benefit from the lessons I had learned, without making the mistakes I had made,” says Battle, a father, media commentator, and award-winning author of ten books. "Unfortunately, we lost John in 1998, but my son taught me more than I had the time to teach him”, acknowledges Battle who offers his new book with a prayer that people find something in it to benefit them, their children, and family.
Signed copies of The Unopened Present are available at https://richardbattle.com. The new book is also available at Amazon.com, HeadlineBooks.com, and bookstores everywhere.
About the Author:
Richard V. Battle is a multi-award-winning author, media commentator, and motivational speaker on leadership, sales, and faith for over 30 years. He is an experienced corporate executive and has served in leadership positions at several leading non-profit organizations. Richard is a regular guest on or in dozens of leading media outlets, including Fox TV, Rush to Reason in Denver, The Al Travis Show in Minnesota, The New Rationalist, The Washington Times, WMT, Real America's Voice, KMOX St. Louis, and Newsmax. You can visit him online at www.richardbattle.com.
Praise for The Unopened Present:
“The Unopened Present is a rich treasure chest of practical, Biblical wisdom. The brief, easy-to-read lessons are relevant to all who seek to live life well. Thank you, Richard Battle, for sharing blessings that have come from your brokenness.”
- Anne Graham Lotz, Speaker and Author of over 20 books
"Offer this book to every parent, child, leader, and citizen volunteer with a servant’s heart that you know so this Unopened Present continues its intended message for generations!!!”
- Sam J. Chase, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Forum/Institute
“Richard Battle’s words fall on the heart with wisdom and love. His books feel less like a self-help tome and more like a kind word from a dear friend.”
- Rick Mantooth, Broadcast Executive – Community, Activist - Speaker, Foster Communications, San Angelo, Texas
