2023 Environmental Permitting Summer School: MBG's Sponsorship and Insights on Florida's Mitigation Banking Updates
Leading wetland mitigation credit company MBG sponsors the 2023 Environmental Permitting Summer School, shares industry updates.
The Environmental Permitting Summer School is a vibrant ecosystem of ideas, insights, and innovations in Florida's environmental landscape.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. (MBG), a leading wetland mitigation credit company in Florida, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 Environmental Permitting Summer School taking place on Marco Island, Florida from July 18th to 21st, 2023.
— Victoria Colangelo, CEO, MBG
The annual event, hosted by the Florida Environmental Network, Inc. (FENI), plays a significant role in keeping businesses updated on the evolving environmental and growth management laws and regulations. The Summer School forms part of FENI's continuous effort since 1985 to inform Florida's citizens and businesses about these crucial aspects.
MBG's CEO, Victoria Colangelo, expresses her enthusiasm for the event: "As the CEO of the Mitigation Banking Group, I attend the Environmental Permitting Summer School because it's an unmatched platform for dialogue and learning. With its rich diversity of attendees – ranging from architects, engineers, environmental managers, to landowners and developers, and more – this event creates a vibrant ecosystem of ideas, insights, and innovations. Each year, we see first-hand the evolution of Florida's environmental, energy, and growth management landscape. As a steward of Florida's wetlands, it's our responsibility to stay abreast of these changes, and there's no better place to do so than the Summer School."
The highlight of our participation will be a talk by Victoria Colangelo. Scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 8:30am to 10:10am EDT at Caxambus 1-2, Victoria will be sharing her insights on the latest updates in the wetlands mitigation banking industry.
The discussion will provide an update on key changes affecting mitigation banking, including the USACE's new Mitigation Banking Instrument, new Financial Assurance requirements, and the redefinition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS). The session will also highlight mitigation challenges associated with Florida DOT projects, providing a comprehensive overview for current and prospective mitigation bankers, as well as users of mitigation bank credits.
For more information, please visit https://floridaenet.com/topic-descriptions/.
About Mitigation Banking Group
The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. (MBG) is a leading wetland mitigation credit company that specializes in serving the state of Florida. As a full-service provider, MBG offers comprehensive solutions to address wetland mitigation needs. With a strong focus on Florida's unique ecosystem, MBG has successfully managed the marketing and sales of mitigation credit purchases for over 25 mitigation and conservation banks across the state. Additionally, MBG has played a pivotal role in connecting mitigation bankers and investors, facilitating the sale and purchase of Mitigation Banks nationwide. Through its expertise and dedication, MBG continues to contribute to the preservation and restoration of valuable wetland habitats.
About Victoria Colangelo
Victoria Colangelo, CEO & Founder of the Mitigation Banking Group, has successfully managed the marketing and sales for mitigation credit purchases for mitigation & conservation banks throughout the State of Florida; as well as successfully connecting mitigation bankers & investors together for the sale and purchase of Mitigation Banks throughout the United States.
