Newly Renovated and Converted DoubleTree by Hilton Fort Worth South Hotel & Conference Center Now Accepting Reservations
FORTH WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, is thrilled to announce the conversion of the DoubleTree by Hilton Fort Worth South Hotel & Conference Center. GF assumed management of the property in 2022 and is optimistic about the hotel’s performance under the DoubleTree brand. This new chapter exemplifies the team’s continued commitment to unparalleled service and guest experiences.
Official logo for GF Hotels & Resorts.
The updated DoubleTree in Fort Worth is newly renovated with 232 state-of-the-art rooms and nearly 22,000 sq. ft of modern space to host events from corporate functions to extravagant weddings or Quinceañeras. The hotel provides a 24-hour business hub, fitness center, marketplace, indoor pool, and on-site steakhouse, Smoke & Barrel, featuring Texas’ finest dishes to satisfy every guest.
Located minutes from downtown Fort Worth, the DoubleTree sits near popular attractions, including the Fort Worth Stockyards, Dickies Arena, Billy Bob’s Texas, Will Rogers Memorial Center, Texas Christian University, and more. The hotel is located 30 minutes from DFW Airport, convenient for out-of-town travelers coming for business or leisure.
The DoubleTree by Hilton Fort Worth South Hotel & Conference Center is now open and accepting reservations. GF is grateful for its continued partnership with Hilton and looks forward to the future of this newly converted DoubleTree in the Fort Worth market.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
