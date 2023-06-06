Chip sealing begins on ND 38 between Hope, Page

BISMARCK, N.D. – Application of oil and rock chips – known as chip sealing – begins today on N.D. Highway 38 and involves the cities of Hope and Page. The work will take place on N.D. 38 between the junction of N.D. 32 and the city of Page. Chip sealing will preserve and extend the life of the pavement. It is expected to be completed June 23.



During construction, flaggers and a pilot car will control traffic. Drivers may experience short delays of up to 15 minutes. A width restriction of 15 feet is in place. Speed will be reduced to 55 mph following the operation until the pavement has cured. Drivers are reminded to expect the possibility of loose rock chips.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



