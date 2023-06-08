Corey Hutchins Returns to Formaspace as the Chief Operating Officer

Submit Release
Corey Hutchins returns to Formaspace as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing production, Industrial Design, engineering, marketing, and sales departments.

I’m excited to be working at Formaspace again. The opportunity to come back to a world class manufacturer after three and ½ years at a dealer is rare.”
— Corey Hutchins
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace, a leading manufacturer of life sciences and custom furniture solutions, is pleased to announce the return of Corey Hutchins as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Hutchins will be responsible for driving operational excellence and overseeing production, Industrial Design, engineering, marketing, and sales departments.

Hutchins previously served as Formaspace’s Business Development Executive, National Sales Manager and Director of Sales consecutively from 2011-2019. He made significant contributions to fostering the company's expansion in the market and accomplishments.

With over 15 years of experience in manufacturing operations and contract furniture sales, Hutchins brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position. He has a background in implementing innovative strategies to maximize productivity and is expected to apply continuous improvement practices to contribute to the triple digit growth rate of Formaspace in coming years.

“I’m excited to be working at Formaspace again. The opportunity to come back to a world-class manufacturer after three and ½ years at a dealer is rare," said Corey Hutchins. "I believe my time at FMG has given me the proper perspective on the market, dealers, A&D firms, and brokers. I’m looking forward to utilizing this experience to help take Formaspace to the next level.”

As COO, Hutchins will work closely with teams to align operational strategies with Formaspace’s overall business objectives. He will lead initiatives to optimize manufacturing processes, increase sales, and enhance marketing strategies. Hutchins’ strong focus on employee development and customer satisfaction will help drive Formaspace’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

About Formaspace: Since 1981, Formaspace has been handcrafting furniture for spaces that required a unique solution. They saw a need for spaces to have furniture that was as dynamic and flexible as the people in and around them. Formaspace is comprised of artisans, engineers, and innovators. Formaspace’s practice is rooted in the traditions of industrial design. As pioneers of the industry, they are passionate about bringing innovative and quality products that enhance everyday experience.

