Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford County

(WHITE HALL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Monday evening in Harford County.

Shortly before 6:35 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 4200 block of Norrisville Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on the 4200 block of Norrisville Road with other motorcycles. 

The victim failed to negotiate a left turn in the road. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a road sign and continued into a utility pole. The victim, Samuel McNutt III, 41, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. 

Norrisville Road was closed for several hours. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the closure. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

