Experior Financial Group Inc. Nominated for Innovation Award - Guelph Chamber of Commerce

Experior Financial Group Inc. nominated for the Innovation Award in the Guelph Awards of Excellence with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for the Innovation Award in the Guelph Awards of Excellence with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce. This award is sponsored by TD Commercial Bank.The company is nominated for innovation in building and creating a proprietary back office ecosystem, including a CRM, for agents across both Canada and the United States . It currently assists our over 3000 agents with helping families create positive financial outcomes, including debt reduction, income protection, investing and retirement savings.Experior Financial Group Inc. was founded in Guelph, Ontario, in 2014, and its founders, both from Guelph, oversee operations from its head office located at 205 Speedvale Avenue W. The technology Experior invests well over a million dollars annually in and continually upgrades are managed and developed by a team of almost 30 who push updates twice a week and more, if needed, to improve the system as Experior continues to grow as a company.The founders would like to thank the 37 staff that work out of the Guelph headquarters and the close to 30 in the development team, which is mainly located in Ukraine. The partnership Experior has built with developers over the years has been one that sees improvements in how its agents are able to do business and offer clients the best solutions to meet their individual needs. They also thank its agents who continue to go above and beyond for their clients, and of course, they thank the Guelph Chamber of Commerce for the nomination.Experior Financial Group Inc. would also like to recognize Innovation Award nominees Crafty Ramen and RLB Digital for becoming finalists in such a prestigious category. Innovating in these times is important for businesses and clients alike as companies do their best to serve and grow in their prospective industries. Congratulations on your nominations.