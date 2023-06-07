Big Idea Speaker Edward Dowd Will Be Speaking in Perth, Australia on June 10th, 2023
Big Idea Speakers Bureau, Inc., the parent company of Red Pill Speakers, is pleased to announce Ed Dowd's first ever speaking event in Australia.
I've never been to Australia before, I'm very excited! I look forward to sharing our findings on stage in Perth, and speaking with local media, too.”MAUI, HAWAII, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Idea Speakers Bureau, Inc. (The parent company of Red Pill Speakers) is pleased to announce Ed Dowd's first ever speaking appearance in Australia. Mr. Dowd will be speaking live in Perth, Australia on June 10th, 2023, at an event called "The Mainstream Media & Medical Convention". This event will be held live and will also be livestreamed from The Riverside Theatre at The Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. Other speakers include Dr. Aseem Malhotra, John Shipton (The father of Julian Assange), Dr. Naomi Wolf and will be hosted by Australia's own Topher Field.
Edward Dowd has worked on Wall Street most of his career spanning both the credit markets and equity markets. He began his career at HSBC as an institutional fixed income salesperson for 5 years in the 90’s, gaining an understanding of the credit markets, foreign exchange markets, repo markets and fixed income derivatives market. Some of the other firms he’s worked for include Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Independence Investments and most notably at BlackRock as a portfolio manager, where he managed a $14 billion Growth Equity Portfolio for 10 years. It should be noted that at BlackRock, that fund was grown to 14 billion from only 2 billion when he began there, truly putting the “Growth” in the Growth Equity Portfolio.
Ed Dowd is the author of the new book, “ Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022. ” (Release Date: Dec. 13th, 2022, Skyhorse Publishing). He is also currently a Founding Partner at Phinance Technologies, a global macro alternative investment firm. One of the objectives at Phinance Technologies is “The Humanity Project”, where they collect and analyze the best available data for their 5 main research projects – on excess mortality in multiple countries, Disability & Absences in the USA only, as well as the V-Damage project and Demographics project. Ed and his partners at Phinance Technologies undertake research with an open mind but, they also strictly adhere to the principles of scientific rigor, which allows them to be unhindered by political and economic pressure, and are as such unbiased in their conclusions.
Ed is a frequent guest on multiple podcasts and mainstream media outlets. He has appeared on Tucker Carlson Today, Steve Bannon’s War Room, Valuetainment’s PBD podcast, Man in America with Seth Holehouse, American Thought Leaders on Epoch TV, CHD TV, Mel K, Kim Iverson, Alex Jones, Maria Zee, Charlie Kirk, and many more, too numerous to mention. Ed was also invited to give testimony in Washington, DC at Senator Ron Johnson’s covid roundtable, where he delivered some of his most compelling findings to date, alongside some of the most renowned expert doctors, business people, and politicians in the country.
