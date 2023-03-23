Just Released: Red Pill Speaker Celia Farber's Book "SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS: An Uncensored History of Aids" Now Out

Celia Farber's Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of Aids
Investigative Journalist Celia Farber's book SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS: An Uncensored History of Aids, is being released today, by Chelsea Green Publishing.
Farber’s research gives context to the Covid catastrophe, which she all but predicted. Despite the medical cartel’s brutal crusade to silence and vilify her, Farber never compromised.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigative Journalist and Author Celia Farber has her new book out today, updated and re-released for 2023, with a new introduction and epilogue as well. Serious Adverse Events is already a #1 category Bestseller on Amazon.
From the book:
"On April 23, 1984, in a packed press conference room in Washington, DC, the secretary of health and human services declared, “The probable cause of AIDS has been found.” By the next day, “probable” had fallen away, and the novel retrovirus later named HIV became forever lodged in global consciousness as “the AIDS virus.”
Celia Farber, then an intrepid young reporter for SPIN magazine, was the only journalist to question the official narrative and dig into the science of AIDS. She reported on the “evidence” that was being continually cited and repeated by health officials and the press, the deadliness of AZT, and Dr. Fauci’s trials on children, infants, and pregnant mothers. Throughout, Faber’s reportage was largely ignored. She was maligned, maliciously attacked, and ultimately canceled.
Now, forty years after her original reporting, Farber’s Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS is reissued with a new foreword by Mark Crispin Miller, shining much-needed light on her groundbreaking work once again. More relevant than ever, this book serves as an essential foundation to understanding its catastrophic sequel: COVID-19. Serious Adverse Events makes clear that the tactics employed at the height of HIV/AIDS―the fearmongering, cancel culture, and “woke” takeover of science, medicine, and journalism―persist today. The response to COVID-19 isn’t new: it is a well-trod and dangerous path in the social landscape."
PRAISE FOR SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS:
“I was astonished to discover Celia Farber’s work on the lost history of AIDS, including her extraordinarily troubling investigation of Dr. Fauci’s murderous experiments on children. Farber’s research gives context to the Covid catastrophe, which she all but predicted. Despite the medical cartel’s brutal crusade to silence and vilify her, Farber never compromised. I have found no missteps in her analysis, and I’m happy she has lived to experience her own utter vindication. I also love her writing style.”
—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Celia Farber gives us journalism as it was before its untimely demise, digging deep, bravely taking on the most glorified sacred cows of our time. Remember when there were at least two sides to every story? Celia lives that truth and takes us along on her journey.”
—Gavin de Becker, author of The Gift of Fear; security specialist
“If you want to understand the real history of AIDS and why it mattered, Celia Farber is the main journalist who bore witness to it all, and took the blows accordingly. Her book is essential reading.”
—Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor, founder of AHRP (Association of Human Research Protections)
“Celia Farber is the most insightful and authoritative investigative journalist on the subject of AIDS. No one has better documented the real story behind this phenomenon: the tragic human toll and the collateral damage exacted by a greedy, unethical, and vengeful medical and activist mafia cartel. Until they came after me, under Anthony Fauci’s silent order, I would never have believed it. The global AIDS apparatus is driven by lies, violence, and a perversion of the good.”
—Jonathan Fishbein, MD, NIAID and DAIDS federal whistleblower
“When you read this book—and you must—you venture into the world of a major writer, Celia Farber, and you meet mysteries you’ve never encountered before. The facts themselves are clear and undeniable, but what Celia does with them brings you to another planet, which is Earth as it should be. Where the truth is not only seen but felt. That’s the mystery. That’s what a great writer can do. You’re there. You’re walking beside her, and you wonder how you could have avoided this place for so long. When this is the place you’ve wanted to be.”
—Jon Rappoport, author of The Matrix Revealed; editor, NoMoreFakeNews.com
Celia Farber's career began at Spin magazine... She's written for Esquire, Harper's, Rolling Stone and more. In recent times, she's written for Uncover DC, The Epoch Times, and her work can be found at her lively, raucous and very interactive Top 50 substack, "The Truth Barrier" which can be found here: https://celiafarber.substack.com/
Celia says “I went from being a ghost of journalism, to being somebody whose experience is now of great interest. I came out of the underbelly of American journalism. I came to this country as a foreigner, not understanding how it works. American journalism is basically a pathology. If you’re factually correct, you have to be destroyed. If you are politically correct, you can do anything you want.”
