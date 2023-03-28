"Cause Unknown..." released Dec. 13th, 2022 by Children's Health Defense (Skyhorse Publishing) remains a #1 bestseller in multiple categories on Amazon.
Ed Dowd is a powerful keynote speaker; direct, to the point and he pulls no punches in his analysis. But he always leaves audiences with a sense of optimism and hope for the future.”
— Robert Abrams, Founder, Red Pill Speakers
MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Idea Speaker Ed Dowd's Book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022" Continues to Lead Amazon Charts
Ed Dowd, represented both by Red Pill Speakers and it's parent company, Big Idea Speakers Bureau, Inc. is the author of the book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022" (Children's Health Defense, Skyhorse Publishing) has achieved remarkable success on Amazon since its release in mid-December. The book has remained #1 in three categories and #149 overall, an impressive feat for a book released in the middle of the holiday season.
"I'm thrilled that my book has been so well-received by readers," said Dowd. "I'm passionate about helping people understand the data about what's happened over the past few years, and it's gratifying to see that my work is making a difference."
Dowd is available for live and in person speaking engagements exclusively via Red Pill Speakers or through Big Idea Speakers Bureau, Inc, the parent company of Red Pill Speakers. He is an expert on the insurance and labor statistics data, and has spoken at conferences and events across America, and has received inquiries for speaking from clients all over the world. Ed is also busy analyzing data with his hedge fund partners and creating easy to understand graphs and charts at https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Humanity%20Projects.asp
"Ed is a powerful speaker and loves to discuss not just what's happened, but also the economic ramifications of the response policies. A recent youtube video interview he just had with Kitco News, where he discussed the banks, the fed, the treasury, the dollar and more, was viewed over a half a million times in just 2 days. https://youtu.be/A2G3MAxdZfU People around the world are starting to take serious notice of what Ed has to say" said Big Idea Speakers Bureau CEO, Robert Abrams. "We are proud to represent him and to help him spread his message to audiences where ever they may be."
"Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022" is available now on Amazon
