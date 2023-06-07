Insigniam Recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification™ Seven Years in a Row
With over 35 years of partnering with senior executives for breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, Insigniam is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.NARBERTH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Insigniam. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work. Insigniam, an international management consulting firm with over 35 years of experience addressing executive concerns around breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, credits its culture of meritocracy for its continued success.
“Nothing fills me more with pride than this recognition from our employees that they create and nurture a culture where people want to work and where they experience making a great contribution, being heard, and being developed as professionals and as human beings. This translates into the great service we provide to our clients” says Katerin Le Folcalvez, the partner accountable for Insigniam’s culture.
Insigniam earned this designation after Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology certification confirmed 100% of our employees say they feel they make a difference at Insigniam. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.
“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Insigniam stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”
A summary of these ratings can be found at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7000144
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
