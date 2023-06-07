Top-Tier Business Coach, Amy Pocsik, accepted into Forbes Coaches Council
Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches
Joining the Forbes Coaches Council is truly a dream come true and I’m honored to work with powerful leaders across several industries”BOSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Six-Figure Executive-Turned-Powerhouse Entrepreneur and founder of Bold Moves, Amy Pocsik, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
Pocsik was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
For over a decade, Pocsik’s dynamic personality and strategic acumen catapulted her through the ranks of Boston’s top accounting firm to an executive position where she managed a budget of $40M+ and negotiated multi-million dollar contracts while supervising a staff of hundreds. Eager to make a more lasting impact on the world, she chose to leave behind a six-figure salary and make the leap into service-led entrepreneurship, co-founding the national networking brand Women’s Business League - while also a mother of two.
Having successfully navigated the road of entrepreneurship, Pocsik founded Bold Moves in 2021 to support powerhouse women in creating lives and businesses that exceed their wildest dreams. Leading with heart and a contagious enthusiasm, she combines in-depth expertise in personal development and practical business skills to achieve rapid, permanent growth in every facet of her clients’ lives.
“Joining the Forbes Coaches Council is truly a dream come true and I’m honored to work with powerful leaders across several industries,” shares Pocsik. “This opportunity will further help me support women who are ready to level up their lives and careers.”
Pocsik’s expanding suite of services and exclusive members-only events are engineered to exponentially drive personal and professional success, including:
Business Coaching - Having worked with multi-million dollar organizations for over a decade, Pocsik can identify where to trim and where to double-down in the effort to maximize financial and personal success.
Executive Leadership Coaching - For executives eager to discover untapped potential, identify areas ripe for innovation, find methods to improve delivery, and see tangible results in their career and team.
VIP Strategy Sessions (Virtual or In-Person) - In 60 minutes, Pocsik delivers high-vibe strategy individually tailored for the entrepreneur who is ready to level up, stop settling, and own their unique potential.
(New!) High-Level Mastermind Groups - Gather with like-minded, ambitious women ready to do bold work in the world and witness a true transformation in every aspect of life/work.
About Bold Moves:
Founded by former six-figure executive-turned-powerhouse entrepreneur Amy Pocsik in 2021, Bold Moves empowers women eager to make an impact and create real wealth by elevating their approach to life and business. After cresting the corporate ladder and establishing multiple thriving ventures of her own (all while navigating motherhood), Pocsik shares the hard-won keys to the kingdom with an elite client list seeking to level up in every aspect. Through a curated, expanding suite of high-level services, she delivers a bespoke blueprint for individual success while building a global community of like-minded female leaders who know how to own their worth and creatively leverage their “superpower” talents. Visit bold-moves.com to learn more about how Amy can help you make your own Bold Moves and create the life you've always dreamed of.
About Forbes Council:
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
