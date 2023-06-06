Author Batya Casper shares inspiration, truth, and pain in this thoughtfully written book about war and its people
Batya Casper's Powerful Novel Sheds Light on the Human Experience in the Israel-Palestine ConflictYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Misunderstandings and arguments can lead to a fight between people. But if these arguments between countries are not settled in a harmonious way, a war is initiated by any of these countries in conflict. This happened with Palestine and Israel in their conflicts about land. Everyone is affected by this, resulting in people's struggles to cope with everyday life.
Israela by Batya Casper is a story about three different women with different stories to tell. The wonderful storytelling by the author has given a spark to readers and critics alike. An Amazon review shares that "The book is an excellent representation of the circumstances that the people of Israel and Palestine are facing due to the war between them. I am very impressed by the writer who has developed a plot so engaging and feels very close to reality and touches one’s heart."
Batya Casper graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. She has majored in English literature and earned her master’s and PhD in theater art at UCLA as well. With her thorough background in theater and writing, she has become a director, actor, and theater teacher. Her love for her craft has also helped her publish three successful books.
Israela by Batya Casper is available on Amazon and other online book platforms. Visit http://batyacasperauthor.com/ to learn more about the author.
