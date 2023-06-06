Author Adrian Benard challenges the widely held beliefs of Christianity in his thought-provoking book
Challenging the Traditional Beliefs of Christianity: A New Perspective on God's Image in What the Bible Really Tells Us.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The talk on Christianity has long been a sensitive topic that may be considered off-limits to some people. Others even go as far as avoiding the subject just to maintain relationships or keep their opinions to themselves. However, author Adrian Benard fearlessly delves into the topic of Christianity with his book What the Bible Really Tells Us presenting his unique and thought-provoking viewpoints.
In his book, Adrian Benard challenges the conventional beliefs of Christianity by suggesting that humans created God's image instead of the other way around. Readers of the book will be welcomed by Benard’s in-depth discussion of some questionable doctrines & historical events in the Bible, and ultimately exploring the mystery of how God (or gods) is more similar to mankind than how grand Christianity perceives to be.
Amazon reviewer Phil Bolos rates it a 5/5. “What the Bible Really Tells Us by Adrian Benard is a great book for anyone who has ever questioned the teachings of the Bible and wondered if there is something missing or if they are not being told the entire story. I found this to be very insightful because it gives the reader different viewpoints on the topic and uses the Bible to critique and question what the Bible is teaching. This allows the reader to have a deeper understanding of the source material, and it allows them to questions their own beliefs in a way that is constructive rather than confusing. It also raises the idea that God may be a man made construction rather than man being made by God. Which side you choose to be on in is not the point, but having an understanding of the idea behind it is what the goal of the book really is. Fans of religious readings and alternate points of views will enjoy this read.”
Believer of the faith or not, Adrian Benard’s What The Bible Really Tells Us is a read that deserves to be read. Copies are available in leading digital bookstores now.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other