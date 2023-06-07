Vizion Named a Notable Vendor by Gartner in Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms
Vizion’s recognition by Gartner follows the launch of new features, including the addition of direct connections to 60-plus ports and terminals worldwide.
The inclusion of Vizion as a Notable Vendor is an honor, and it validates the work our team has put into data quality and the introduction of new features and capabilities for our users.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizion, a leading provider of tracking solutions for containerized freight, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a “Notable Vendor” by Gartner in the Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms category.
— Vizion CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Henderson
According to Gartner, key differentiators in the visibility space include the extent of an organization's international carrier network, the advanced analytics and AI/ML capabilities provided, the accuracy of predicted ETAs and the exception management capabilities, among others. Vizion stands out in this field with its emphasis on data quality and its API-first approach to tracking that provides visibility into container freight movements by sourcing events directly from ocean carriers and enriching them with 40+ additional data sources.
“Gartner is widely respected for its perspective on the technologies that power modern businesses,” said Vizion CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Henderson. “The inclusion of Vizion as a Notable Vendor is an honor, and it validates the work our team has put into data quality and the introduction of new features and capabilities for our users.”
This recognition by Gartner underscores the transformative impact Vizion is having on shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs) and the global supply chain as a whole. Early in 2023, Vizion announced the addition of 60-plus ports and terminals worldwide as new data sources, giving users access to Container Available for Pickup and Last Free Date events that can be used to optimize the transition from ocean to land while avoiding costly demurrage fees. In the coming weeks, Vizion will launch additional features to include Intermodal Rail Tracking.
Vizion’s aim is to empower shippers, LSPs and others to replace manual, error-prone track-and-trace processes with automated, accurate location updates and ETAs that can be connected to any user’s existing ERP, TMS or other software system. For more information, please visit vizionapi.com.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at vizionapi.com.
