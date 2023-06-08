Red Way Takes to the Skies with Inaugural Non-Stop Flights from Lincoln, Nebraska
Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights from Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 8th, 2023.
Our success can be credited to the incredible people and communities of Nebraska who have welcomed us with open arms”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights from Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 8th, 2023. The company is innovating the way Nebraskans fly and offers convenient and affordable non-stop routes to popular destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Austin, and Nashville. Flights depart from the Lincoln airport and cater to the travel needs of not only Lincoln residents but the entire Nebraskan community. The first inaugural flight takes off to Orlando on the morning of June 8th with a full cabin of customers excited for a non-stop option straight from their hometown airport.
Red Way is taking a unique and honest approach to air travel by providing exceptional service, competitive prices, and a seamless flying experience as a part 380 operator. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the tour operator aims to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for all passengers. Flights are flown by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. on an impressive and comfortable fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.
"We are proud to introduce Red Way and bring the joy of hassle-free air travel to Lincoln and the wider Nebraska community," said David Haring, Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport. "These non-stop flights will connect residents to highly sought-after destinations at prices that won't break the bank. We have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm from the community, and we are excited to have a reliable and comfortable travel option for all."
“Orlando International Airport is pleased to be among Red Way’s inaugural routes and enthusiastically welcomes this new air service to Central Florida,” said Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Office of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “This connectivity will enhance options for business and leisure travellers in both the Cornhusker and Sunshine states.”
Red Way said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be starting service on June 8th. Our vision started with a simplistic goal of having a positive economic impact on the community by offering affordable pricing and an exceptional customer experience. As we take flight, we are confident that our presence will continue to have positive impacts in a broader scope than what we originally anticipated. Our success can be credited to the incredible people and communities of Nebraska who have welcomed us with open arms.”
As Red Way takes off with their inaugurals, customers will begin to have the opportunity to experience these vibrant cities without the inconvenience of layovers or connecting flights. The company will expand its network further on June 16th, introducing non-stop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, and Minneapolis. On June 24th, Red Way will commence service to Austin and Nashville, further enhancing travel options for Lincoln and Nebraska residents. Schedules extend until November 29th and are available for booking on www.goflyred.com.
The companies invite everyone to explore the website to take advantage of special offerings and plan their travel accordingly. Visit www.goflyred.com and www.lincolnairport.com to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Red Way
Red Way is Nebraska’s Way to Fly. We are on a mission to provide Lincoln and the surrounding communities with top destinations, affordable fares, and great customer service. Visit www.goflyred.com and follow us on social @goflyred to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Lincoln Airport
The Lincoln Airport, owned and operated by the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a calm, hassle-free travel spot for the people of Nebraska. For more information about flights and services, visit www.lincolnairport.com
