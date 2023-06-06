Patrick Barthe Joins FITGMR To Redefine How The Esports Industry Perceives And Evaluates The Competitive Landscape
Barthe will spearhead the development of an unparalleled esports ranking & ratings system that recognizes the complete athlete, & raises the bar for excellence
Working on this important initiative as part of FITGMR makes it possible to incorporate player performance beyond the game and ensure a thriving, more equitable competitive ecosystem”WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early 2000s, Patrick Barthe revolutionized the collegiate tennis landscape with his groundbreaking creation of the world's first college tennis ratings and rankings system. Collaborating closely with the governing body of tennis, Barthe empowered colleges to showcase their athletes' stories and provided a fair and accurate platform for players to showcase their skills. Since its inception, this pioneering system has become the industry standard, transforming talent recruitment and evaluation across collegiate tennis.
— Patrick Barthe
Building upon his success and passion for gaming, Barthe subsequently served in key roles at Microsoft, Atomic, and Viper Gaming, working closely with military gaming enthusiasts. He now has seamlessly merged his expertise in esports with his proven ratings and rankings model, culminating in the birth of MyMythos.gg. This innovative platform, which is now officially a part of FITGMR, offers a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, inspired by the collegiate tennis ratings system, to uplift esports professionals and elevate their performance to new heights.
FITGMR is honored to welcome Patrick Barthe as the driving force behind an ambitious venture that will forever reshape the esports landscape. As the leader of a distinguished team of researchers, data scientists and technologists, Barthe will spearhead the development of an unparalleled esports ranking and ratings system. This groundbreaking solution will revolutionize the evaluation of esports athletes, encompassing their in-game data and performance, mental and physical fitness, a carefully selected array of biometric statistics and key performance indicators, and the cutting-edge assessment of voice communications using state-of-the-art AI technology. This system will reflect a holistic view of the cognitive, esports athlete.
“When we first met with Jack Etienne from Cloud9 to discuss the creation of FITGMR, he said that if he were examining two players for one of his professional teams with comparable in-game skills, and one had a FITGMR score and one did not, the player with the FITGMR score would be more attractive and valuable to him. Since then we have worked to embed health and wellbeing in the esports ecosystem with the goal of elevating player’s performance and lives. This new initiative, with Patrick’s leadership, has the potential to make a significant impact on the global esports landscape and we are fortunate to have him on our team,” said Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR.
“Understanding the impact and seeing the success of College Tennis Online over the past twenty years, it was clear how important it is to bring a global ratings and rankings system to esports, for all levels of competition. Working on this important initiative as part of FITGMR, is is now possible to incorporate player performance beyond the game and sets our course towards truly nurturing player development and increasing participation, ensuring a thriving, more equitable competitive ecosystem. I’m excited to engage with publishers, developers, leagues and associations as we move forward,” stated Patrick Barthe.
Esports Illustrated, the sister publication of Sports Illustrated, will be the official publisher of the ratings and rankings. “The establishment of a global esports ratings and rankings system that transcends mere in-game performance is an imperative milestone for our industry. We must embrace a holistic approach that encompasses players’ physical and mental well-being, acknowledging the profound impact it has on their overall performance. By integrating crucial elements such as health and biometric data into our rankings, we foster an environment that recognizes the complete athlete, raising the bar for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what esports can achieve. Esports Illustrated's decision to assume the role of publisher for these groundbreaking ratings and rankings stems from our unwavering commitment to the advancement of esports as a whole,” stated Anthony Gaud, Founder of Esports Illustrated.
This pioneering initiative promises to deliver an industry-defining ranking system that will set new standards of excellence in esports, standards that value the complete athlete, celebrating their triumphs, and safeguarding their long-term success.
