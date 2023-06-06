First Priority Group Appoints James Korotki as New Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Korotki brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in fleet management to his new role.
I'm excited to join a company where the culture is centered around building strong, lasting relationships and the highest quality emergency response vehicles in the country."FLANDERS, NJ, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group, a leading provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the appointment of James Korotki as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
— Jim Korotki, Chief Operating Officer of First Priority Group
James Korotki began his career with the New York Police Department's Fleet Services Division in January 2002. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the industry. In October 2005, he was promoted to Supervisor and assigned to the Technical Services and Warranty/Contracts Offices of the Fleet Services Division. In May 2018, Mr. Korotki was promoted to Deputy Director, where he successfully oversaw several critical units within the Division, including Warranty/Contracts, New Car Section, Salvage Section, Special Projects, and Specification Development.
Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Korotki's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Jim Korotki as our new Chief Operating Officer. His extensive experience in fleet management, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal fit for First Priority Group. We are confident that Jim will contribute significantly to our continued growth and success as we strive to provide exceptional vehicles and services to our valued customers."
“FPG is a company that deeply cares about its employees and customers,” said Jim Korotki on joining First Priority Group. “I’m excited to join a company where the culture is centered around building strong, lasting relationships and the highest quality emergency response vehicles in the country.”
With a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, Mr. Korotki's educational background further complements his extensive hands-on experience. He also holds the prestigious Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) certification from the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA). Furthermore, Mr. Korotki is a graduate of the NYPD's Police Management Institute, in conjunction with Columbia University.
In his new role as Chief Operating Officer at First Priority Group, Mr. Korotki will play a vital role in overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring operational excellence, and driving strategic initiatives for continued growth and success.
First Priority Group is thrilled to welcome Jim Korotki to the company’s esteemed Management Council. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, Jim's appointment as Chief Operating Officer is a testament to his exceptional leadership abilities. Jim's addition to the team brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge that will empower First Priority Group to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape with confidence and innovation.
