FPG Electrified (FPGe) Awarded $75,000 Grant from New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation & Technology (CSIT)
FPG is proud to have PowerPLUS™ acknowledged by the NJ CSIT as an important innovation and we look forward to being a part of the efforts to create a cleaner and healthier environment.”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group Electrified (FPGe), a division of First Priority Group, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a recipient by the New Jersey Commission of Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) for a $75,000 grant to fund the development and commercial launch of the company’s advanced auxiliary power system, PowerPLUS™.
— Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group
FPGe’s received this grant as part of NJ CSIT’s funding of $3.9 million dollars that will be allocated and distributed to over 40 New Jersey start-ups through their Clean Tech Seed Grant Programs. The program specifically funds work on projects that are developing clean technologies throughout the state. The NJ CSIT was established to help execute programs to strengthen the state’s clean energy initiatives.
“We are extremely appreciative for the support by the NJ CSIT,” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “FPG is proud to have PowerPLUS™ acknowledged by the NJ CSIT as an important innovation and we look forward to being a part of the efforts to create a cleaner and healthier environment.”
Dedicated to equipping and upfitting vehicles with the latest technology, FPGe developed PowerPlus™ to provide our customers with an efficient solution to run the end-user’s emergency equipment, auxiliary devices and accessories on an extended battery system, without reducing the electric vehicle’s driving range. In addition, PowerPlus™ is offered as an option for the company’s upfitted emergency and specialty vehicles that continue to utilize combustion engines as an alternative to an on-board diesel generator. This allows our customers to breathe clean air without having to inhale the fumes while operating inside the vehicle.
FPGe’s PowerPLUS™ system includes an onboard charger with a scalable battery system using converters configured to increase energy in proportion to power draw requirements. The system provides independent power for vehicle auxiliaries and accessories such as lights, refrigeration, emergency and medical equipment, radios, TV or computer monitors, communication systems and HVAC.
As New Jersey Governor Murphy has put forth an ambitious vision to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050, First Priority Group continues to help carry out that vision through serving emergency and commercial fleets with its PowerPLUS™ system and upfitting the all-electric vehicles as they continue to rollout.
About First Priority Group
Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG’s EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while serving as one of nation’s largest remounters. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. Learn more at www.1FPG.com or call 1-800-526-5106.
Peter Sciara
First Priority Group
+1 973-347-4321
email us here