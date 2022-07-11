First Priority Group Announces New Global Banking Relationship with Blue Ridge Bank
We feel extremely confident that Blue Ridge Bank understands our business and can support FPG as our company continues its territorial and product expansion”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce a new global banking relationship with Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (BRB).
— Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group
First Priority Group is excited to team with BRB, not only to support the next phase of its growth, but also provide its customers with new and innovative financial products and services.
“During the first half of the year, FPG undertook the process to find a new banking relationship that can support us and our customers for the years ahead,” said CEO Alex Cherepakhov of First Priority Group. “Blue Ridge Bank took the time to fully understand the impact that COVID-19 had on municipal and hospital budgets, automotive manufacturers, industry upfitters and the opportunities those challenges created. We feel extremely confident that Blue Ridge Bank understands our business and can support FPG as our company continues its territorial and product expansion.”
Founded in 1893, Blue Ridge Bank has always remained committed to its customers and maintained its mission of providing a wide range of financial services with an emphasis on quality, ethics, and superb customer relations.
“We’re very excited about the new relationship with First Priority Group,” said A. Howard Moser, EVP at Blue Ridge Bank. “As we got to know the company, its management and customers, we knew we wanted to be a part of supporting FPG, their customer base and commitment to vehicle electrification. We look forward to supporting the Company as they continue to execute their business plan for many years to come.”
First Priority Group operates two manufacturing facilities in North and South New Jersey and has recently announced a third facility in Forestville, Maryland to serve its growing customer base in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company is also in the process of finalizing agreements for the first group of dealers that will represent its BlueTac and RedTac product lines which are manufactured in Flanders, New Jersey.
About First Priority Group
Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG’s EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while serving as one of nation’s largest remounters. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. Learn more at www.1FPG.com or call 1-800-526-5106.
About Blue Ridge Bank
Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Blue Ridge also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration.
Peter Sciara
First Priority Group
+1 973-347-4321
