Governor Henry McMaster to Host Energy Summit in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will host a day-long policy summit on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9 AM, focused on preparing for the state’s future electric power generation needs that are necessary to meet continued economic and population growth.

The day-long summit held in Columbia at the USC Alumni Center will bring together top federal and state elected officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders for an informative program that presents a unique opportunity to explore solutions to the complex challenges of meeting the energy needs of our rapidly growing and prosperous state.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Congressman Jeff Duncan, state and local officials

WHAT: Energy Summit

WHEN: Friday, June 9 at 9:00 AM

WHERE: USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

A copy of the agenda can be found here.