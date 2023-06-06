Submit Release
Hyundai's Forward-Thinking Approach to EVs and Beyond

With Electric Vehicles Becoming the Norm, Manufacturers Like Hyundai Must Continue To Press Forward and Keep Innovating.

TERRELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions to its customers, and its electric vehicle line-up is a reflection of that commitment. The Hyundai EV line-up includes the Ioniq Electric, the Kona Electric, and the NEXO Fuel Cell.

The Ioniq Electric is Hyundai's first mass-produced electric vehicle. It has a range of up to 174 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 28 kWh battery. The Ioniq Electric is available in three trims: the Blue, the SEL, and the Limited.

The Kona Electric is Hyundai's first electric SUV. It has a range of up to 258 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 64 kWh battery. The Kona Electric is available in two trims: the SEL and the Limited.

The NEXO Fuel Cell is Hyundai's first fuel cell vehicle. It has a range of up to 380 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 95 kWh battery. The NEXO Fuel Cell is available in one trim: the Limited.

About Clay Cooley Hyundai of Terrell

