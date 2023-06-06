Hyundai's Forward-Thinking Approach to EVs and Beyond

Hyundai EVs Clay Cooley Hyundai of Terrell

With Electric Vehicles Becoming the Norm, Manufacturers Like Hyundai Must Continue To Press Forward and Keep Innovating.

We refuse to be complacent, embrace every opportunity for greater challenge, and are confident in achieving our goals with unwavering passion and ingenuity.” — Hyundai

TERRELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions to its customers, and its electric vehicle line-up is a reflection of that commitment. The Hyundai EV line-up includes the Ioniq Electric, the Kona Electric, and the NEXO Fuel Cell.

The Ioniq Electric is Hyundai's first mass-produced electric vehicle. It has a range of up to 174 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 28 kWh battery. The Ioniq Electric is available in three trims: the Blue, the SEL, and the Limited.

The Kona Electric is Hyundai's first electric SUV. It has a range of up to 258 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 64 kWh battery. The Kona Electric is available in two trims: the SEL and the Limited.

The NEXO Fuel Cell is Hyundai's first fuel cell vehicle. It has a range of up to 380 miles on a single charge and is equipped with a 95 kWh battery. The NEXO Fuel Cell is available in one trim: the Limited.

About Clay Cooley Hyundai of Terrell