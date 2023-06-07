Mercury Performance Group's Bryan Howard Named #1 Human Performance Expert for Large Scale Companies
He places employees at the heart of the company using his 5G's of Personal and Professional Success - Grit, Growth, Gratitude, Generosity, and Grace.SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA , USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Mercury Performance Group is proud to announce that Bryan Howard, a leading expert in human performance, has been recognized as the #1 authority for companies with over 500 employees. With a wealth of experience working with some of the nation's biggest corporations such as TIAA, Chase, Wells Fargo, EverBank, and Acosta, Howard has proven invaluable in diagnosing and resolving business performance issues.
Howard's journey from a high school dropout to a successful business leader is an inspiration. After a health crisis triggered a reassessment of his career, he found his calling in helping businesses enhance performance through employee empowerment and satisfaction.
Howard has identified eight key areas that are critical to a business's success, including employee retention, engagement, brand reputation, and compliance with regulations. To help business owners identify their stand in these areas, he has developed the M-Factor Quiz, a diagnostic tool comprising 10 questions covering a wide range of business issues.
"Often, the solutions boil down to creating a company culture where employees are seen, heard, and satisfied," said Howard. He firmly believes that high-performing cultures emerge when there are effective tools and resources to address any challenges.
The M-Factor Quiz is one of the many tools and resources that Howard provides through Mercury Performance Group. He also offers the M-Factor Toolkit, Mercury Success Manifesto Guide, and Day-in-the-Life Implementation Video, among other resources.
Howard's approach is rooted in his 5G's of Personal and Professional Success: Grit, Growth, Gratitude, Generosity, and Grace. His unique corporate paradigm places employees at the center of the company, emphasizing their engagement with the company’s values and involving them in decision-making processes.
Howard's experience, coupled with his understanding of technology and artificial intelligence, has produced measurable results and impressive improvements for hundreds of companies.
To learn more about Bryan Howard and the Mercury Performance Group, and to access free diagnostic tools such as the M-Factor Quiz, please visit www.MercuryPG.com/free.
About Mercury Performance Group:
Founded by Bryan Howard, the Mercury Performance Group is a premier business consulting firm specializing in enhancing performance in large corporations. Through innovative tools and a focus on employee empowerment, Mercury Performance Group helps businesses solve their productivity issues and create cultures of success.
