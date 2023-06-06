The Hyundai Prophecy Is Shaking Up the EV Industry

Submit Release
ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyundai Prophecy is an all-electric concept car that was unveiled at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. The Prophecy is a sleek and stylish sedan that features suicide doors and a long wheelbase. The Hyundai EV concept car is powered by two electric motors that generate a combined output of 402 horsepower. The Prophecy has a range of 500 kilometers and can reach a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The exterior design of the Prophecy is based on the "Sensuous Sportiness" design philosophy that was first introduced on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Prophecy features a long hood, a short rear deck, and a wide stance. The concept car is painted in a "Liquid Metal" color that changes shades depending on the angle of view. The Hyundai Prophecy is a stunning concept car that showcases the future of Hyundai's design and engineering.

The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

"The visionary concept clearly expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness, expanding on the era-defining example set by last year’s “45” concept EV that stripped away complexity in favor of clean lines and minimalistic structures." - Hyundai.com

About Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall

Our convenient location in Rockwall on I30 East welcomes customers from across the Dallas area, including Allen, Garland, Rowlett, Terrell, and other surrounding cities. We are committed to providing the best buying experience possible, as well as continuing to offer quality service beyond the purchase. Our Hyundai service center employs trained experts in Hyundai maintenance and repairs. Schedule an appointment online to save time or call for answers to any Hyundai service questions.

We offer the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program, with advantages like a 7-day vehicle exchange policy and a 1-year appearance protection warranty. This means drivers can buy with assurance. Visit our Hyundai showroom in Rockwall today.

