KRYSTAL LAUNCHES NEW AND IMPROVED FRIES
Free Small Fry With Purchase on Fridays For a Limited TimeATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, just launched new fries! Fans no longer need to ask Krystal to “bring back the old fries” as Krystal has heard the feedback from fans and launched new and improved fries this month.
The new fries at Krystal feature a delicate balance of crispiness on the outside and a fluffy baked potato texture on the inside. The skin-on fries are no longer batter coated, resulting in an enhanced and rich potato flavor. Cooked fresh all day long, the fries are cut to the ideal size, deep fried until golden brown, and served hot and crispy with just the right amount of salt.
“Fries are a vital element of our menu and a passion point for our guests, so when our guests speak, we listen, and these new fries are a clear reflection of that feedback,” said Ray Kees, Director of Culinary at Krystal. “We’ve worked diligently in the kitchen to perfect our new fries and we can’t wait for our guests to try them.”
As a thank you to guests and to mark the launch of the new fries, Krystal will offer a Fry-Yay special of a free small fry with online or Krystal mobile app purchases of $5 or more on June 9, June 16, June 23 and June 30. To redeem the offer, guests must use code FRYYAY at checkout on www.krystal.com or in the Krystal mobile app on Fridays in June.
To view the full menu and find a location near you, visit https://www.krystal.com. For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
*Valid at participating locations, while supplies last.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but they've never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has expanded to 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through unique menu items offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal has also been named one of the "Most Craveable Burgers" and in 2022 was named a "Breakout Brand."
