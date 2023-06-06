Hyundai Continues to Make Waves With It's Ioniq 6 EV Model

Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Pushes the Boundaries of Luxurious, Everyday Driving.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The exciting new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a compact sedan that was first introduced back in 2020. The Ioniq 6 is the successor to the Hyundai Elantra and is the first Hyundai vehicle to be built on the company's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Ioniq 6 is available in two trim levels: SE and Limited. The SE trim comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a 7-inch touch screen display. The Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and an 8-inch touch screen display. Both trims are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The Ioniq 6 has a starting price of $23,400 and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

"IONIQ 6 was designed to be the most aerodynamic Hyundai to help give it the highest range of any all-electric Hyundai, at up to EPA-estimated 361 miles. And it’s one of the few electric vehicles that can use 800V DC ultra-fast chargers, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.." - HyundaiUSA.com

