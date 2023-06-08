Tony Jeton Selimi's, A Path to Excellence, Wins the Readers’ Choice Finalist Best Adult Book Award
A Path to Excellence, the Readers’ Choice Finalist Best Adult Book Award Winner, is a must-read book full of sustainable solutions to life's challenges.
It gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spring 2023 Readers' Choice Book Awards is bestowed on extraordinary books that have astounded and amazed them with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex philosophies, inspiring character stories, and original ideas. Selimi's book deserves extraordinary praise. Readers' Choice is proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of Tony Jeton Selimi, a talented author, speaker, business consultant, and transformational life coach specializing in human behavior on a mission to educate, inspire and transform the lives of one billion people.
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon your strengths, growing beyond your limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfillment.
Author Tony Jeton Selimi provides an informative, enlightening, and thought-provoking read to help readers achieve personal and professional excellence. Although the book may appeal to those in the field of business, it is geared toward anyone willing to embark on the path to self and business mastery.
Selimi's journey is a testament to his principles' effectiveness. From a difficult childhood to homelessness and financial destitution due to the civil war in former Yugoslavia, Selimi became a self-made millionaire and a qualified and internationally recognized coach. Selimi weaves lessons from real-life experiences with scientifically proven self-awareness, self-growth, and self-mastery principles. Through this amalgamation of experiences and research, Selimi provides sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities and challenges, empowering readers to work towards their aspirations, goals, and dreams with confidence, empowerment, and a sense of accomplishment.
To assist readers in achieving excellence in a feasible, bearable, and meaningful way, Selimi presents a simple eight-step process along with scientifically proven principles. The book's organization provides a straightforward framework for the theory. Moreover, the narrative is concise, confident, and relatable, making the book an easy and enjoyable read that applies to everyday life.
The book provides clear and valuable strategies and frameworks for immediate and practical application, with rapid outcomes in any reader's life. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to maximize their potential and achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives. This uplifting award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies.
There were hundreds of thousands of entries from around the world, and Selimi's book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal. Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of personal excellence. The author truly appreciates being globally recognized as a Spring 2023 Readers' Choice Book Award Winner. On his behalf, we are thrilled to announce his receiving this prestigious literary award from Readers' Choice.
Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the award-winning and #1 bestselling self-help book with a twist contains the secret to growing beyond your perceived limitations and assists in increasing your confidence and resilience and aligning your behaviors and actions with your core values and the goals that make your vision of personal, relationship, professional, business, and leadership success and excellence happen. Using a robust eight-step methodology, you can enrich, grow, and reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This book reveals the secrets behind Tony's global client's phenomenal achievements, personal growth, and business success as an internationally recognized award-winning author, transformational life and business coach, speaker, and trainer specializing in human behavior and maximizing human potential. It is the winner of the Main Crest Media Book Award, and it has received Readers' Favorite five-star reviews. It offers a step-by-step path to address life predicaments mindfully, identify, overcome, and control distractions and sharpen your focus.
"When life overwhelms you with challenges, traumas, and excruciating pain, the idea of growing into your most significant potential and achieving excellence becomes unattainable or impractical. The pursuit of excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I wrote the book because I know one essential thing in life is achieving growth and fulfillment and living a life you deserve and love - not just winning and succeeding but also achieving excellence in what you do. Your life can be more by healing your body-mind, developing a growth mindset, and using your emotional and analytical faculties intelligently. I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential. You can build the confidence and certainty to successfully liberate yourself from the emotional baggage and distress by fully completing the eight-step Octagon of Excellence method and developing a new way of thinking and being that will transcend your mind and elevate your living, igniting a revolution in thinking to better our modern world. I aim for readers to reclaim their gifts and power and be responsible for their destiny, growth, and life achievements."
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
The author is available for interviews, coaching consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, training, filming, and other bookings.
