Volkswagen Introduces an All-Electric, Long-Range SUV Called ID. Space Vizzion

VW ID. Space Vizzion Clay Cooley VW of Park Cities

The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion is a new vehicle class that can set new standards in every possible way.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Space Vizzion, an all-electric, long-range SUV. The ID. Space Vizzion is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB electric vehicle platform and is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 302 horsepower. The ID. Space Vizzion has a range of up to 341 miles on a single charge and can be charged to 80% capacity in 30 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

"Every aspect of its expressive silhouette has been designed with the electrifying performance of the ID. SPACE VIZZION in mind. Its aerodynamic shape is particularly impressive, enabling a drag coefficient of 0.24 and a range of up to 590 kilometres (WLTP). The specially designed flow openings in the striking vehicle front direct the airflow to the rear and simultaneously refine the saloon's progressive design. " - Volkswagen.co.uk

The ID. Space Vizzion is the latest addition to Volkswagen's ID. family of all-electric vehicles, which includes the ID.3 hatchback and the ID. Crozz SUV. This line-up of Volkswagen EVs stands to be a real game changer in the EV space.

"With perfected aerodynamics and cutting-edge electric drive technology the ID. SPACE VIZZION creates plenty of space for comfort and uncompromised performance. A vision of a new vehicle class that can set new standards in every possible way." - Volkswagen

