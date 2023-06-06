VW ID.4 Clay Cooley VW of Richardson

Volkswagen Continues to Release More Exciting New EV Concepts In Their ID Model Line-Up

No gas means no gas smell or residue on your hands plus, of course, zero direct emissions.” — VW.com

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volkswagen's all-new ID.4 is the company's first all-electric SUV

Volkswagen has unveiled its all-new ID.4, the company's first all-electric SUV. The ID.4 is based on the MEB platform and has a range of up to 310 miles.

The ID.4 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor with a 82 kWh battery pack. The motor produces 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. The ID.4 has a 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 99 mph.

The ID.4 has a starting price of $39,990 and will be available in four trim levels: ID.4 First Edition, ID.4 Pro, ID.4 Pro S, and ID.4 Max. The ID.4 First Edition is the only trim level that will be available at launch and it comes standard with features like LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

"The Volkswagen ID.4 EV SUV is truly something to behold. Designed to deliver on all your needs, its style, performance and functionality set it apart. Plus, with plenty of space, an abundance of tech features, and 3 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers ⁠5 across the country." - VW.com

