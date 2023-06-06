Opendatasoft launches advanced data lineage feature to accelerate enterprise data sharing

Opendatasoft launches new data lineage feature Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

Enables analysis, management, and monitoring of end-to-end data flows

Our unique new data lineage feature transforms the ability of customers to trace data usage, providing the information they need to analyze and accelerate their data sharing strategies,” — Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, a global leader in the democratization of data, today launched its advanced new data lineage feature. Delivering detailed analysis of how and where data is being reused, it provides greater visibility into data flows, enabling organizations to improve data governance and accelerate their data democratization strategies.

Organizations today understand the importance of data sharing, both internally and externally, to increase efficiency, improve performance and drive innovation. However, currently they lack the tools to manage and report on where data is being reused, adding to workloads, and making effective decision-making difficult.

In response to these data governance challenges, Opendatasoft has developed its unique data lineage feature. Easy to use, it provides detailed information on how data is being reused and the relationships between individual datasets.

The data lineage feature maps data flows end-to-end, providing a complete dashboard of data usage within the data portal back office. This enables organizations to improve the governance and quality of their data, better understand user needs, and report on the value and return on investment of their data portals.

Available directly in the back office of the Opendatasoft platform for all customers, the new data lineage feature delivers:

Detailed mapping of data paths:

● Visualizing the dataset journey from its creation to final destination

● Providing actionable information on its origin and its internal and external reuses

A complete dashboard of every data reuse:

● Providing automatic analysis and management of the dynamics of the data portal

● Tracking key performance indicators, such as the number of reuses, the status of relationships, interdependencies with other portals, and the most and least used datasets.

"At Opendatasoft, our goal is to support our customers so they get the most out of their data. That’s why we’re constantly innovating to provide the best tools on the market and to support them in creating successful data democratization strategies. Our unique new data lineage feature transforms the ability of customers to trace data usage, providing the information they need to analyze and accelerate their data sharing strategies," said Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

“From a data publisher perspective, one of the problems experienced with open data is understanding what data users are doing with the data. Whilst Opendatasoft facilitates the submission of reuses already, this new data lineage feature provides additional insight into the maps and charts that users have built whilst maintaining user anonymity, that we would not have known about. This adds to the value of open data,” said Yiu-Shing Pang, Open Data Manager, UK Power Networks.

To learn more about the data lineage feature visit our dedicated web page.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is a global leader in the democratization of data. It provides an all-in-one SaaS platform that allows all teams to quickly create compelling digital experiences with their data and share them across their internal and external ecosystems. This allows customers to accelerate digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations around the world have adopted Opendatasoft's platform. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com