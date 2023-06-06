The artist Persiana Dulo performed at “Night of the Stars”, presented by Golden Wings Luxury Magazine

Simonetta Lein, Berk Oktay, Ferhat Polat, Persiana Dulo Gold Wings Logo Lmain Kan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Number 1 celebrity gala night in the Arab world was held in the world’s most famous towers –Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa last May 16, 2023.

“Night of the Stars”, presented by Golden Wings Luxury Magazine, founded by multi-platinum singer Persiana Dulo is the one and only Hollywood Style Red Carpet event that welcomed leading personalities and celebrities not only from the Middle East but as well as from Hollywood with a purpose to connect them into one, and to award them for their achievements with the prestigious “Golden Wings Award”.

Each awardee has a sparkling cover page on “Golden Wings Luxury Magazine”.

Magical atmosphere, luxury gala dinner, star performances and a fashion element this year was brought by “Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week” themed “The Secret Garden” where a lot of beautiful and unique outfits shined on the magical stage. One of the special guest performers were Lamis Kan, Mustafa Al Abdullaah, Nicole Obarzanek, Alira, and Ferhat Polat.

The special awardees this edition were: Berk Oktay “Actor of the Year”, Annabella Hilal “Woman of the Year”, Mustafa Al Abdullaah “Arabic Singer of the Year”, Safa Siddiqui “Reality TV Star of the Year”, Balvinder Sahni (Abu Sabah) “Entrepreneur of the Year”, Simonetta Lein “TV Personality of the Year”, Lamis Kan “Singer of the Year”, Hamada Nashawaty “Song of the Year”, Ferhat Polat “Voice of the Year”, Sahaj Ticotin “Producer of the Year”, Mohannad Hutail “Arabic Actor of the Year”, Gown and Out of Beverly Hills by Pol Atteu and Patrik Simpson “Reality TV Show of the Year”.

The night of the start welcomed special guests H.H. Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and H.E.Yaqoob Al Ali.

Most of the awardees were accommodated by Golden Wings official hotel accommodation partner SLS Hotel Dubai.

Here are the event’s official sponsors:

Al Ali Yachts, Liali Events, CLC Limosine, Floriana, Crystal Rose, SLS Hotel Dubai, AMF Real Estate, Christin Laurent, La Beaute Hair Professionals, Kai Aesthetic Clinic, One & Only Luxury Cars Rental, Vuliwear, Pizza Domino’s, High Heels Cosmetics, Petra Aerospace, Samya Ahmed Gold Trading, Moulvi Perfumes, NFL Investments, Mint & Needle, FP Models, Brother, Mamlaket El Sheikh, PantheraFit, Victor and more.

Stay tuned for the next grand edition of Golden Wings Awards after summer and find out which big names will attend the next grand red carpet.

And don’t miss Persiana Dulo’s next performance at the 5th edition of the Fashion Factor, on the 24th and 25th of June in Dubai, UAE.

About Fashion Factor

Fashion Factor was established as part of MEA Fashion Corporation's efforts to support the new generation of fashion designers worldwide. The project aims to bring aspiring designers together with established ones, creating a platform for them to showcase their talents to a global audience.

The Middle East Catwalk is the chosen platform for this project. Fashion Factor has become a cornerstone in the fashion industry, providing a format and an era of opportunities for designers to gain recognition and exposure.

The project is designed as a fashion show competition that involves both local and international designers. It aims to discover the most innovative, creative, and talented designers from around the world and bring them to the forefront of the industry. The Committee Members includes Sherif Thomas, Olga Fleming, Hany El Behairy, Yasser Al Beer, Kal Ladwa, CEO of Global Fashion Investment.

The jury members were composed of esteemed individuals from the industry, including:

Michael Cinco - Celebrity designer

Ezra - Celebrity designer

Amato - Celebrity designer

Ziad Nakad - Celebrity designer

Garimon - Celebrity designer

Sadek Majed - Celebrity designer

Dr. Reem Osman - Regional CEO, Saudi German Hospital

Grace Moon - Korean Fashion Designer

Ihab Jiryis - Fashion Designer Lecturer

Cristine Tassinari - GUCCI Representative

Bushra - Celebrity Icon

Dimash Amina Shelbaya - Superstar singer and Celebrity Designer.

Marco Polo Experience (www.marcopoloexperience.com) was with us in the media wall of this “Night of the Stars” and Patrizia Marin (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrizia-marin/) shared with us the red carpet and communicated our magic with media all over the world.

Check the Event Highlights here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_C81NrtjJ-8