Bankai Ventures Announce 100% Asset Acquisition of Vizebh Dairy to Modernize the Dairy & Agrifood Industry
Bankai Ventures, a US-based investment company, is glad to announce the successful completion of a 100% asset acquisition of Vizebh Agrisciences Pvt. Ltd.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankai Ventures, a US-based investment company, is glad to announce the successful completion of a 100% asset acquisition of Vizebh Agrisciences Pvt. Ltd. Bankai has a controlling interest in global companies in IT, Fintech, Telecom, FMCG, Composite, Core Banking technology, chain blockchain, Films, etc. Bankai has its systematic road map to invest in Indian companies in the coming years.
Vizebh was established in 2016 and built the dairy infrastructure near Baroda in Karoli, Gujarat, in 2019. The promoter of Vizebh faced challenges during the pandemic even though the promoter of Vizebh, Mr. Amrish Patel, had a great plan for the project. Bankai Ventures decided to Acquire/ Transfer 100% of the assets of the Vizebh through its subsidiary Bankai Agrifood Pvt Ltd.
Bankai Agrifood's strategic move to invest in the Dairy industry in India aims to modernize the dairy and agrifood business lines with innovations. It will significantly expand the company's portfolio and reinforce its position as a critical player in India's dairy and agrifood industry.
Bankai Agrifood's new management team CEO, Mr. Suresh Patel, and COO, Mr. Anil Singh Dahiya will execute the project under the guidance of Bankai's Management team. Mr. Amrish Patel will continue as a non-executive director on the board to oversee the operation and sales of the company.
Mr. Suresh Patel has a combined experience of more than three decades globally, and he has been associated with reputed brands such as Amul. During his illustrious career, he has also made notable contributions to greenfield and brownfield projects. On the other hand, Mr. Anil Singh Dahiya is a veteran of his industry with more than 33 years of experience. He has diversified experience handling techno-commercial operations, multi-product dairy in plant operations, and other dairy projects.
With this acquisition, Bankai Ventures aims to enhance its ability to deliver exceptional products/services to customers in the name of the brand Bankai Agrifood.
"This strategic move marks an important milestone for Bankai Ventures as it expands its reach into the food and dairy industry, leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and expertise to revolutionize agrifood. Bankai's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns seamlessly with the values, making this asset acquisition a natural and mutually beneficial partnership.", said Bankim Brahmbhatt, President & CEO of Bankai Ventures.
Amrish Patel, Director of Vizebh Agrisciences Pvt. Ltd., shared his views on this deal: "Bankai Ventures' commitment to growth and innovation will enable the project to provide even greater value and opportunities. The asset acquisition perfectly fulfills our long-term vision and will contribute to the continued success of our organization. Their expertise and industry knowledge will undoubtedly enrich our organization and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation."
"This asset acquisition represents a significant milestone for Bankai and re-affirms our dedication to staying at the forefront of the Agrifood market.", he added.
The Bankai Agrifood Dairy's operations will bring significant advancements to various aspects of the dairy business, including supply chain optimization, product development, quality control, and customer experience. The deal will redefine the industry's standards and deliver unparalleled value to consumers worldwide.
About Bankai Ventures
Bankai Ventures is a venture capital firm and the investment arm of the Bankai Group. A fund focused on invention, new-age technology, and bold ideas. Headquartered in New York, the fund specializes in seed-stage, early-stage, and growth-stage investments in private companies across the globe. Bankai Venture is a founder-first firm that invests in vision, grit, and audacious projects that reshape the present and future of the world.
About Vizebh Dairy
Vizebh Dairy is a renowned company committed to quality, craftsmanship, and tradition. Consumers enjoy a wide range of dairy products, so they have built a reputation for excellence and innovation in the industry.
Mr. Suresh Patel
Bankai Ventures
+1 718-713-8417
info@bankaigroup.com