STEREOS delivers NoBull equipment

STEREOS Delivers To NoBull Energy STEREOS Delivers To NoBull Energy Close-up STEREOS Machines On-site at BuildRE Going to NoBull Energy

As per the terms of the sale agreement, STEREOS has delivered two units of the SPD66 model, which is part of a six-unit order.

CHARLES TOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Town, WV June 6, 2023 - STEREOS , a member of the BuildRE business family, is pleased to announce the successful fulfillment of its first installment of a purchased order sold to NoBull Energy, a preeminent solar PV operator and installation company based in the United States as of Monday, June 5, 2023. The installation equipment provided by STEREOS is powered by Groma Technology, the revolutionary R&D brand of the BuildRE family. NoBull Energy plans to utilize the STEREOS equipment to expedite the timeline of solar PV installation projects and promote the widespread adoption of solar energy in the North American market."Building a 'Renewable Future for all of Us” is the core focus of BuildRE, STEREOS, and NoBull. Based in Texas and serving customers throughout North America, BuildRE offers a comprehensive range of new and used pile drivers, panel cleaning brushes, parts, and service for all makes and models of pile drivers.According to STEREOS CEO Patrick Morgan, these pile driving machines are essential for constructing large-scale solar PV projects. “The incorporation of GROMA's GPS-equipped pile drivers will greatly streamline fieldwork operations. This automation not only improves workforce efficiency but also enhances safety conditions for teams operating in the field.”As per the terms of the sale agreement, STEREOS has delivered two units of the SPD66 model, which is part of a six-unit order. These SPD66 units are equipped with semi-autonomous GROMA GPS Technology. GROMA’s cutting edge technology will allow for greater enhanced efficiency and precision during installation than ever before. SPD66 Pile Drivers, available globally, offer high production and efficiency. Their ergonomic controls are equipped with remote control capabilities while performing piling, ground screwing, and drilling operations while also being designed for easy maintenance. GPS options and in-the-field tracking are available through Groma Technology. With the GRM-PD-POS feature, once the machine is in position, it prepares to be loaded with a pile or screw. After calibrated to the assigned height, the machine autonomously advances to the new pile or screw point."We are thrilled here at BuildRE to see our first STEREOS machines in the US," said BuildRE COO Manuel Molina. "Even more so because these machines are breaking a barrier of identity and bringing a new quality product to the American market. Europe and South America have already had their turn at this new and exciting product. Now we get the opportunity to share it with our customers at home, and I am excited to be joining our team on their first delivery to the East Coast."In anticipation of the delivery, David Watts of NoBull Energy expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled to receive the STEREOS pile drivers. I am eager to witness not only the capabilities of these machines but also the innovative technology behind them. The STEREOS brand has the potential to revolutionize the industry."The collaboration between STEREOS, BuildRE, and NoBull Energy represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future. By leveraging advanced technology and expertise, these industry leaders are driving the rapid expansion of solar energy utilization, reinforcing their commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable world.# # #For more information, please contact:Manuel MolinaBuildREPhone: 830.992.0483Email: manuel@webuildre.comMetin SengelGROMAEmail: metin.sengel@groma.com.trDavid WattsNoBull EnergyPhone: 254.327.8065Email: davidwatts@nobullenergy.com

STEREOS Machines On-site at BuildRE Going to NoBull Energy