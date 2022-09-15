STEREOS introduces machines of tomorrow for renewable energy industry

STEREOS Machinery Brush Cleaner STEREOS Pile Drivers and STEREOS Screwing Machine

Stereos is delivering new technologies for solar partners to help build, operate, and maintain renewable energy capability in every region of the globe.

For all the talk about renewable energy, if we don’t become more efficient and productive, then all we’re doing is talking...STEREOS will not be passing the buck to the next generation.” — CEO, Patrick Morgan

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that is marching toward a carbon-neutral future, Stereos Machinery is delivering new designs and technologies for utility-scale solar partners to help build, operate, and maintain renewable energy capability in every region of the globe. Renewable energy solutions must be sustainable if they are to meet the industry’s demands, and solar energy is an essential part of that sustainability. The challenge faced by today’s industry is expanding accessibility to the necessary technology and equipment that every SolarPV project requires, but STEREOS holds the key.“STEREOS was born out of necessity to assist the world in its successful transition into clean energy production,” said CEO Patrick Morgan , “which calls for the use of smart machine technology and other creative solutions to keep up with the needs and trends of the industry.”Innovation is the beating heart of the STEREOS design. Operational data gathered from the field is collated in the R&D center based in Türkiye for analysis. Stereos Machinery’s expert team of engineers utilize that data to fuel innovation for peak efficiency and cutting-edge optimization. In this way, STEREOS can offer true end-to-end service with practical assistance and excellence from the point of manufacturing to product delivery and operation.“For all the talk about renewable energy, if we don’t become more efficient and productive, then all we’re doing is talking,” said Morgan about the need to move beyond the past and into the future. “STEREOS will not be passing the buck to the next generation.”Whether the desired solution is advanced autonomy in heavy equipment like solar pile drivers or tools like solar panel brushes for implementing maintenance, STEREOS is the new one-stop source for complex machines that operate with ease, speed, and precision.# # #Stereos Machinery is located in Istanbul, Türkiye as a wholly owned member of the BuildRE business family which is headquartered in Houston, TX. The company’s focus is the engineering and manufacturing of next-generation machinery in partnership with the overall research and development of the BuildRE solar energy group.

STEREOS Brush Cleaner