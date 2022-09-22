STEREOS ventures into North America with EPC industry leader NoBull Energy
NoBull is always looking for new technology and new solutions. We believe that STEREOS will be a game changer and we’re looking forward to a long-term relationship.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful exhibition at the RE+ Event in Anaheim, CA earlier this month, STEREOS is proud to announce a brand new partnership with EPC contractor NoBull Energy of Indianapolis. Their first delivery of 6 machines will begin in 2022 and be completed in Q1 of 2023. The landmark deal represents the first STEREOS equipment purchase within North America.
“NoBull is always looking for new technology and new solutions,” said NoBull Energy Managing Partner David Watts. “We believe that STEREOS will be a game changer and we’re looking forward to a long-term relationship.”
Combining decades of executing professional, efficient, and successful EPC development with customer-focused, relationship-based project development and delivery experience, NoBull represents the ideal customer relationship for STEREOS. NoBull needed a supplier of quality equipment and committed end-to-end customer support, and Managing Partners David Watts and Doug Pickering identified CEO Patrick Morgan and COO Manuel Molina of the BuildRE group as the answer to those needs. Their emphasis on innovative solutions and helping customers in every possible area sets them above the rest.
“BuildRE and STEREOS have the product and the drive to build a renewable future that everybody wants,” said Morgan. “NoBull Energy made their decision because our products and people are the best.”
With STEREOS delivering industry-leading equipment and BuildRE serving as preferred dealer and parts service provider, NoBull represents the first of many partners in the mission of STEREOS and the BuildRE family to make the future of renewable energy a present reality.
Stereos Machinery is located in Istanbul, Türkiye as a wholly owned member of the BuildRE business family which is headquartered in Houston, TX. The company’s focus is the engineering and manufacturing of next-generation machinery in partnership with the overall research and development of the BuildRE solar energy group.
NoBull Energy is a renewable-focused EPC, trade-contracting, development engineering, and siting services provider for the DG to utility-scale PV and storage markets.
