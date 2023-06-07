North Cyprus - A safe haven for investment directly at Karpaz Gate Marina

AKOL MARINE - New Standards of Living AKOL MARINE offers an excellent view from every angle The Villas at AKOL MARINE

Main reasons to invest in North Cyprus - And important things to look on.

FAMAGUSTA, GAZIMAGUSA, NORTH CYPRUS, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North Cyprus is enjoying growing popularity. Not only tourists can be found here at the moment, there are also many people coming from many countries around the world to invest in North Cyprus. Some of them for a property for retirement or regular holidays, others for an investment to benefit from rising prices in the future. And that prices will rise in the future is an unwritten law for many.

If somebody is on the island, he can almost feel it, this mood, this euphoria that is currently breaking out here. With the answer to the long unresolved Cyprus question now approaching, the last obstacle for many investors seems to be falling and no one wants to wait until the day when the solution is announced. There is no question that there will be a solution to the Cyprus question, for how else would the resources resting around the island, after all the largest gas fields in Europe, be exploited if the corporations who would like to acquire one of the fields would always have to reckon with taking on one of the parties to the Cyprus question?

The interest is justified. If one compares property prices in Southern Cyprus, the part "recognised" by the Western world, with prices in the North, that is, the part that has been "under the radar" for a long time, then a massive disparity stands out. A ratio of 1:4 or 1:5, which means that for the price of a property in South Cyprus I get 4 or 5 comparable ones in North Cyprus, is not uncommon. This with the same weather, very nice beaches and the same sea surrounding the island. So really no reason why there should be this difference. More and more people are now seeing this and finding their way to this island of the gods in the Mediterranean. People seem to be streaming in from all over the world, wanting to secure their piece of paradise.

A development that will logically end in rising prices, as the business magazine FORBES! saw two years ago. But it is also a development that, like everywhere else in the world, is bringing the soldiers of fortune onto the scene. Infected by the success of the big, long-established developers on the island, such as AKOL GROUP of COMPANIES or some of the big names on Long Beach in Iskele, other developers are now sprouting up on the island and trying to woo buyers looking for a suitable property on the island with beautiful 3D representations of planned projects. Without experience, without financial backing, it is a risky game that these new companies are playing, especially with foreign buyers who are not at home in this legal terrain anyway, let alone have any recourse if something goes wrong.

Therefore, when buying real estate, it is not only important to look at how nice the finished house or flat will look, but also at who is building it. Sure, nobody has to go so far as to wait to buy a property that is already finished, as these are usually much more expensive than projects "off plan" or those that are only in an early construction phase. But attention should be paid to how long the developer has been on the market, what he has already implemented and what he promised earlier and delivered in the end. This quickly separates the wheat from the chaff. A big name behind a project also ensures that it usually has the resources to complete its projects, even if no buyer is found at the beginning.

But it's not just the name that counts where somebody buy from in North Cyprus. Like everywhere else in the world, it's the location that counts. Everybody wants to feel comfortable in his own property later on, everybody wants to enjoy the view that was promised to him and, last but not least, everybody also wants to have the security of being able to sell again at a reasonable or even much higher price. Be it to sell an investment or simply because after a few years in the sun they might decide that they miss the snow at home too much. Flats in the "bed castles" or in areas that are too densely populated are usually ruled out for a smart investment. Sure, here too a return can be generated by renting out to tourists. But in resale....

Some of the local developers in Northern Cyprus, such as the aforementioned AKOL Group, have been following a path for years that responds to the rapidly changing needs of buyers in an outstanding way. Not only has it been important to realize the projects in locations that have a unique selling proposition and thus guarantee value stability, but an eye has also been kept on the needs of future buyers as early as the planning stage. Thus, standards are already implemented during planning that take into account from the outset that buyers are used to these in their countries of origin. This ensures that the buyers then feel comfortable in their new home from the very first moment and feel they have arrived on the island without any compromises in terms of living.

The AKOL GROUP's "AKOL MARINE" project is impressive proof of this. Situated directly at the only marina in North Cyprus, 24 exclusive units are being built here, which are not only unique in terms of their location, but also set new standards in the entire industry: Every single villa oriented in such a way that the spectacular view opens up to the marina, Mediterranean Sea and nature, a separate power generator for each unit, private infinity pools at no extra charge - to name just a few of the inclusive services. With this project, AKOL GROUP is once again an innovative pioneer and it remains exciting to see what else will come here in the future. For more information about the island or the projects mentioned: