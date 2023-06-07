Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone

Despite robust profits and increasing global demand, the sector faces challenges attracting and retaining this new talent” — Brian Binke

Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?

Which generation is most in demand in the oil and gas industry right now – Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, or Gen Z? The answer to that question is Millennials, Dave Mount, the President of Louisiana based OneSource Professional Search, outlined to Rigzone.

When asked the same question, Brian Binke, the CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone that the oil and gas industry is experiencing rising demand for younger workers, “skilled in new technologies and soft skills, to replace retiring professionals”. These would be individuals that were born between the years 1990 and 2001, Binke noted.

“To address this, companies need to invest in education, innovative recruitment strategies, and technology. McKinsey forecasts a need to fill 1.9 million skilled roles by 2025, prompting companies like ExxonMobil to partner with educational institutions, and Shell with Google Cloud, to enhance their appeal,” Binke added.

“Thus, through education, technology, diversity, competitive pay, and sustainability, the industry can overcome this skills shortage,” Binke went on to state.

According to Texas based The Center for Generational Kinetics, which describes itself as the number one research firm in generational studies and solutions, Baby Boomers are those born between 1946 and 1964, Gen X are those born between 1965 and 1976, Millennials are those born between 1977 and 1995, and Gen Z are those born between 1996 and 2015.

“Additionally, diversity needs improvement, with companies like BP aiming for more women in leadership roles. Competitive compensation, like TotalEnergies’ comprehensive benefits, is also essential. Environmental initiatives, such as Chevron’s commitment to cut emissions, are necessary to address public concerns,” he continued.

