MyLand Earth Metaverse Celebrates World Environment Day and Pledges Alliance Program for a Green-Earth
MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is the world's first 3D metaverse on web3 blockchain. It enables users and businesses to effectively build and establish metaverse presence
MyLand.Earth Platform Library of 3D Templates enable online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse presences, with the options of matching to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map
On World Environment Day, MyLand Earth Metaverse kicks off its Alliance Program for green-Earth development and continues its commitment to Earth ConservationSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SILICON VALLEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023, MyLand Earth Metaverse, the first-in-the-market 3D Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, announces its Green-Earth Alliance Program and celebrates the World Environment Day established by the United Nations in 1972. Annually, the World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June with participation from over 150 countries.
“This year the theme of World Environment Day is to continue seeking solutions to beat plastic pollution around the world. MyLand.Earth Platform supports the theme 100% with our continuous conservation efforts for the Earth, environment, water resources, and all living species,” says Kevin McInerney, the Project Lead of MyLand.Earth Project Team. He continues, “Besides fighting plastic pollution, our Green-Earth pledge for massive tree-planting efforts around the world will continue. In fact, we’re designing the games and alliance programs to form partnerships with like-minded enterprises and individuals in pursuit of this mission. Together we will make a difference.”
MyLand.Earth Team is actively building a library of 3D templates for online users and corporations to effectively set up their Metaverse presences, with the option of matching their physical Earth locations on the 3D world map. Companies will be able to implement their logos to project their Green-Earth commitment and brands to the young gaming community in MyLand Metaverse.
The MyLand.Earth Platform is growing its user base and becoming the hub of business, entertainment, and cultural activities to attract today’s the significant number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will also launch its Metaverse games with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and draw online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences. Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse casino games. Throughout the platform and game developments, the Green-Earth and Plastic-Free themes will be rewarded. Donations will be designated toward the organizations and countries that took the worst hit from the loss of forestation and plastic pollution.
Myland.Earth will launch a utility token MMVR on the one-year anniversary day of its platform launch on June 28, 2023, to further its commitment to build and enhance its world’s first 3D Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, which was beta released in Q1 2023.
MyLand.Earth Platform’s MMVR token will present NFT and Metaverse enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to participate in a presale for the IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer), starting on June 28, 2023, the anniversary day of MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch. The Metaverse land ownership of the MyLand.Earth allows land NFT holders to participate in the fast-growing global web3 market at all levels.
Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the deliverables and not wait until 2025 as in the original plan.
For MyLand.Earth Green-Earth Mission Program, detailed public token offer information, MyLand Project NFT pricing, and Tokenomics, please visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact MyLand.Earth Project Team through the social media platforms below:
Website: https://www.myland.earth
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse LLC
+1 408–212–7780
kevin@myland.earth
MyLand.Earth Metaverse My Event Gallery Demo