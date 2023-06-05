Daily Session Report for Monday, June 05, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - Monday, February 27, 2023
And the following 2023 Special Session journals are in print, and without objection will be approved.
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:
- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Dog Law Annual Report.
- The Pennsylvania Department of State’s Corporation Bureau Advisory Committee Report.
- The Pennsylvania State University’s Right to Know Law Report.
- The Department of Environmental Protection’s Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
- The University of Pittsburgh’s Federal Form 990 and the 25 highest paid non-officers for the year-ended June 30, 2022.
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
June 5, 2023
Sara Innamorato resigned from the Labor and Industry Committee.
Brandon Markosek resigned from the Game and Fisheries Committee.
Ben Sanchez resigned from the Health Committee.
Heather Boyd was elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.
Heather Boyd was elected to the Game and Fishery Committee.
Heather Boyd was elected to the Health Committee.
Carol Hill Evans
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 129 Housing and Community Development
HR 130 State Government
HR 131 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 132 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HR 133 State Government
HR 134 State Government
HR 135 Education
HR 136 Health
HR 137 Human Services
HR 138 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 139 Housing and Community Development
HR 140 State Government
HR 141 Health
HR 142 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HR 420 Judiciary
HB 984 Judiciary
HB 1003 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1261 State Government
HB 1263 State Government
HB 1264 State Government
HB 1266 Judiciary
HB 1267 Finance
HB 1268 Gaming Oversight
HB 1269 Education
HB 1270 State Government
HB 1271 State Government
HB 1272 Finance
HB 1273 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1274 Housing and Community Development
HB 1275 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1276 Appropriations
HB 1277 Appropriations
HB 1278 Judiciary
HB 1279 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1280 Judiciary
HB 1281 Transportation
HB 1282 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1283 Transportation
HB 1284 Transportation
HB 1285 Transportation
HB 1286 Education
HB 1287 Labor and Industry
HB 1288 Human Services
HB 1289 Judiciary
HB 1291 Transportation
HB 1292 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1293 Education
HB 1294 Housing and Community Development
HB 1295 Professional Licensure
HB 1296 Judiciary
HB 1297 Judiciary
HB 1298 Judiciary
HB 1299 Judiciary
HB 1300 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 1301 Local Government
HB 1302 Judiciary
HB 1303 Local Government
HB 1304 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1305 Human Services
HB 1306 Finance
HB 1309 Education
HB 1310 Education
HB 1311 Appropriations
HB 1312 Education
HB 1313 Local Government
HB 1314 Insurance
HB 1315 Health
HB 1316 Housing and Community Development
HB 1317 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 298 To Appropriations
HB 394 To Appropriations
HB 405 To Appropriations
HB 450 To Appropriations
HB 787 To Appropriations
HB 815 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 479 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 611 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 689 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1028 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1031 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1097 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1100 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1184 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HB 1300 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended
HR 77 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HR 32 From State Government as Committed
HR 34 From State Government as Committed
HR 41 From State Government as Committed
HR 47 From State Government as Committed
HR 64 From State Government as Committed
HR 69 From State Government as Committed
HR 75 From State Government as Amended
HR 95 From State Government as Committed
HR 100 From State Government as Committed
HR 110 From State Government as Amended
HR 114 From State Government as Committed
HR133 From State Government as Committed
HB 1283 From Transportation as Committed
SB 115 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 255
HB 718
HB 849
HB 900
HB 1086
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the week of June 5 through 9, 2023, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.
Motion on Germaneness of
HR 60, A00611 (Miller)
101 – 102 (Not Germane)
93 – 110 (Failed)
Motion on Germaneness of
HR 60, A00677 (Miller)
101 – 102 (Not Germane)
139 – 64
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "National Hospital Week" in Pennsylvania.
202 – 1
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.