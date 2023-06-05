Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 05, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - Monday, February 27, 2023

 

And the following 2023 Special Session journals are in print, and without objection will be approved.

 

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Dog Law Annual Report.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of State’s Corporation Bureau Advisory Committee Report.

  • The Pennsylvania State University’s Right to Know Law Report.

  • The Department of Environmental Protection’s Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

  • The University of Pittsburgh’s Federal Form 990 and the 25 highest paid non-officers for the year-ended June 30, 2022.

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

June 5, 2023

 

Sara Innamorato resigned from the Labor and Industry Committee.

Brandon Markosek resigned from the Game and Fisheries Committee.

Ben Sanchez resigned from the Health Committee.

Heather Boyd was elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.

Heather Boyd was elected to the Game and Fishery Committee.

Heather Boyd was elected to the Health Committee.

 

Carol Hill Evans

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 129        Housing and Community Development

HR 130        State Government

HR 131        Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 132        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 133        State Government

HR 134        State Government

HR 135        Education

HR 136        Health

HR 137        Human Services

HR 138        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 139        Housing and Community Development

HR 140        State Government

HR 141        Health

HR 142        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HR 420        Judiciary

HR 140        State Government

          

HB 984        Judiciary

HB 1003      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1261      State Government

HB 1263      State Government

HB 1264      State Government

HB 1266      Judiciary

HB 1267      Finance

HB 1268      Gaming Oversight

HB 1269      Education

HB 1270      State Government

HB 1271      State Government

HB 1272      Finance

HB 1273      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1274      Housing and Community Development

HB 1275      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1276      Appropriations

HB 1277      Appropriations

HB 1278      Judiciary

HB 1279      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1280      Judiciary

HB 1281      Transportation

HB 1282      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1283      Transportation

HB 1284      Transportation

HB 1285      Transportation

HB 1286      Education

HB 1287      Labor and Industry

HB 1288      Human Services

HB 1289      Judiciary

HB 1291      Transportation

HB 1292      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1293      Education

HB 1294      Housing and Community Development

HB 1295      Professional Licensure

HB 1296      Judiciary

HB 1297      Judiciary

HB 1298      Judiciary

HB 1299      Judiciary

HB 1300      Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 1301      Local Government

HB 1302      Judiciary

HB 1303      Local Government

HB 1304      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1305      Human Services

HB 1306      Finance

HB 1309      Education

HB 1310      Education

HB 1311      Appropriations

HB 1312      Education

HB 1313      Local Government

HB 1314      Insurance

HB 1315      Health

HB 1316      Housing and Community Development

HB 1317      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 298        To Appropriations

HB 394         To Appropriations

HB 405         To Appropriations

HB 450         To Appropriations

HB 787         To Appropriations

HB 815         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 479        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 611         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 689         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1028      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1031      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1097      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1100      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1184      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1300      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended

HR 77           From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 32           From State Government as Committed

HR 34           From State Government as Committed

HR 41           From State Government as Committed

HR 47           From State Government as Committed

HR 64           From State Government as Committed

HR 69           From State Government as Committed

HR 75           From State Government as Amended

HR 95           From State Government as Committed

HR 100        From State Government as Committed

HR 110        From State Government as Amended

HR 114        From State Government as Committed

HR133         From State Government as Committed

HB 1283      From Transportation as Committed

SB 115         From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 255

HB 718

HB 849

HB 900

HB 1086

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 60

A Resolution designating the week of June 5 through 9, 2023, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.

 

Motion on Germaneness of

HR 60, A00611 (Miller)

 

101 – 102      (Not Germane)

 

 

    A00670 (R. MACKENZIE)

93 – 110        (Failed)

 

 

Motion on Germaneness of

HR 60, A00677 (Miller)

 

101 – 102      (Not Germane)

 

 

 

 

139 – 64

 

HR 99

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "National Hospital Week" in Pennsylvania.

202 – 1

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

