Air Force vet & children’s aviation books author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (Captain Mama) at Latino Book & Family Festival

Award-winning author will read from 2nd bilingual book inspired by her decade of aviation service, join panel of authors, & celebrate military service by women

I’m delighted to bring visibility to women veterans too. 2023 is the Year of She–we’re celebrating 50 years of women serving in modern military aviation & 30 years serving in combat aviation roles. ” — Graciela Tiscareño-Sato

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 10, Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, military aviation veteran and award-winning author will be featured with her bilingual Captain Mama children’s book trilogy at the Latino Book and Family Festival at Mira Costa College in Oceanside.

Visitors to the festival should look for the veteran’s flight suits that will be hanging to attract visitors to the colorful Gracefully Global Group’s Captain Mama table.

Like all authors in attendance, Tiscareño-Sato will be signing books for visitors. She’ll also be answering questions about college scholarships to pursue aviation careers, and her unique aviation literature that inspires students to consider pursuing technical careers. Time permitting, visitors will be able to try on the flight suits that carried the author to deployments on four continents.

The Captain Mama trilogy is the only bilingual children’s aviation book series published in English and Spanish in which Mamá is flying a military airplane. The series was inspired by the author’s decade of service in the active-duty Air Force onboard the KC-135 refueling tanker.

“I am looking forward to traveling to Oceanside to join my fellow award-winning authors and entrepreneurs for a day that celebrates our intentional storytelling,” said Tiscareño-Sato. “At Gracefully Global Group, we publish innovative literature that showcases the positive contributions of Latino Americans in the USA. To spend an entire day with like-minded Latinx authors is going to be a fabulous experience for all at the festival. I’m extra delighted to bring visibility to women veterans too. 2023 is the Year of She – we’re celebrating 50 years of women serving in modern military aviation AND 30 years of women serving in combat aviation roles. These are important military history milestones to recognize as we thank our Foremothers who broke down the barriers that kept an entire generation of women from flying military aircraft.”

Tiscareño-Sato will join award-winning author Maritere R. Bellas and others at 12:30 p.m. for the Children's Books Authors Workshop that Bellas will be moderating. Other workshops for the public that will feature authors include “Getting your Book Published” and “Writing Latino Fiction.”

At 2:20 p.m. Tiscareño-Sato will be reading from her second bilingual book Captain Mama’s Surprise/La Sorpresa de Capitán Mamá that takes place onboard the plane on which she flew for approximately 2000 hours. Read about the author’s aviation service, the trilogy it inspired, and her work as an airshow Performer around the USA at CaptainMama.com.

This free community literacy event will gather several award-winning authors and will include cultural programming. The Latino Book & Family Festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details on the event are at lbff.us/

Among the authors you’ll meet at the event will be keynote speaker Reyna Grande, Teresa Verduzco, Esther Jones and others. The event boasts Latino authors and over 100 exhibitors, bilingual activities and workshops, health, education and financial empowerment workshops, music and more.

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. Since 2010, we have published award-winning, educational literature and digital classroom content for K-12 school districts. Our innovative literature can be found in schools, libraries, and homes in 48 of 50 U.S. States and several countries outside the USA. Using unique multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to military and Hispanic communities with a creative blend of literature, marketing and public speaking services. See our offerings at Shop.GracefullyGlobal.com.



