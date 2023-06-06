KONA EARTH ANNOUNCES FATHER’S DAY GIFT COLLECTION
Kona Earth recently announced a collection of unique and memorable gifts for Dad in anticipation of Father’s Day on June 18th.
Our Father's Day collection offers affordable luxury to celebrate Dad and gives our customers a variety of unique and memorable gift options for the occasion."HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona coffee farm and online retailer Kona Earth recently announced a collection of unique and memorable gifts in anticipation of Father's Day on June 18th.
— Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth
The Father's Day Gift Collection includes eight hand-selected bundles, attractively packaged for gift-giving. Kona Earth’s signature single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is featured prominently in the gift sets. Their Hawaiian specialty coffee is nurtured from crop to cup, roasted in small batches, and shipped farm-direct to preserve freshness. Additional items for Father’s Day gift bundles include their Kona “Spice” BBQ meat rub, Kona coffee scrub soap & shaving bar, custom coffee accessories, and 75% dark chocolate made with Kona cacao from the farm.
As she did with their Mother’s Day collection, Kona Earth owner Joanie Wynn curated this collection of gift bundles. This year’s top gift is called ‘The Big Kahuna’. In addition to Kona coffee, meat rub, and coffee scrub shaving bar, it includes a handcrafted Damascus Chef’s knife forged with 67 layers of steel. “Whereas I was the barometer for our Mother’s Day gifts, Steve had to approve all of the items for Father’s Day. As an avid cook and our grill master, he gave the thumbs up to ‘The Big Kahuna’”
Gifts in the collection are all under $200, with options starting at $30. “Our Father's Day collection offers affordable luxury to celebrate Dad and gives our customers a variety of unique and memorable gift options for the occasion,” said Steve. Items are on sale now, with nationwide shipping from Hawaii available via FedEx.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2200 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.
In addition to growing Kona coffee & cacao, husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn are committed to giving back with their “Care In Every Cup” give-back program. A percentage of proceeds is donated to support the Hawaii-based non-profit Kohala Center. Specifically, donations are directed to support reef preservation at Kahalu’u Bay.
ABOUT KONA COFFEE
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Hawai’i. Just a few miles wide and less than 30 miles long, the area is known for growing Kona Typica, an exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. The area's microclimate combines a mild, tropical climate with minor temperature variations and mineral-rich, volcanic soil. The only gourmet specialty grown within the United States, Kona coffee reflects fair trade labor practices and is universally prized among coffee aficionados.
