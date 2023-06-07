TLK Fusion and 22 Salute™ partner for US retail distribution of award-winning Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™

22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose"™ Eric Ranks, CEO 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ 22 Salute Double Gold Award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TLK Fusion, the dynamic Retail and Marketing company based in Los Angeles, CA, is thrilled to unveil a strategic collaboration with 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™, aimed at extending retail distribution across the United States. With an impressive track record of securing over a billion dollars in product placements, this partnership will enable 22 Salute™ to broaden its presence in the retail landscape. By capitalizing on TLK Fusion's well-established connections with major national retailers and upscale regional stores, this alliance will amplify the retail footprint of 22 Salute™

"We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with TLK Fusion. Their unmatched expertise in marketing and brand development will undoubtedly elevate 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ to new heights, enabling us to reach a broader audience and make a meaningful impact.” states Eric Ranks, CEO, and Co-Founder of 22 Salute™ “With a mission to give back to the veteran and first responder communities by providing mental health support and suicide prevention resources, this partnership signifies an extraordinary chapter for our brand. Together, we forge a powerful path forward, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and the lives we strive to save. Exciting times lie ahead as we embark on this extraordinary journey together."

Founded in 2021, 22 Salute™ is minority-owned and veteran dependent, with a percentage of our proceeds going toward veteran and first responder mental health support and suicide prevention. Their coffee is roasted by a Navy Veteran and smoked with a Texas Mesquite wood while roasting gives it a unique flavor. In addition, their five-time award-winning Vodka, including the highly regarded and esteemed Double Gold, is filtered 22 times to remember the average number of veteran and first responder lives lost daily, making it undeniably smooth. Each bottle is one liter, which is a total of 22 Salute Shots™, with a few Bourbons and additional coffee options, including a variety of roasts and origins launching in the next few months.

"I was immediately drawn to the core ethos and mission of 22 Salute™ and the impact they were looking to generate, “ states Ken Collis Jr. CEO and Founder of TLK Fusion. “Each of us owe our gratitude to our first responders and veterans and to partner with a brand that is showing their support for this community should be met with admiration and the resources they need to amplify their mission. Consumers are looking for brands to rally behind. We believe 22 Salute™ is fully prepared to meet both the retailer and consumer in a big way. This is what is so exciting about the brand."

About TLK Fusion: TLK Fusion (https://tlkfusion.com/) is an innovative, fast-paced, pop culture, Hollywood marketing firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur Ken Collis, TLK Fusion boasts an A-List roster of celebrity talent, but also has an aggressive footprint in Influencer Marketing and Distribution into Retail markets. TLK Fusion’s unique out-of-the-box thinking and 360-degree service mix have proven successful throughout its history. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, numerous Clutch Awards, consecutive Entrepreneur 360 Awards, and finally, INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022 TLK remains the brand’s choice of firms to partner with and experience real growth.

About 22 Salute™, LLC: 22 Salute™ (https://22salute.com) Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ is an award-winning socially conscious enterprise committed to reducing veteran and first responder suicides. Through the sale of their multiple award-winning products and strategic partnerships, they raise awareness and funds to support vital mental health programs and resources for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.

22 Salute - TLK Fusion Partnership