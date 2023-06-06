SEO Coy Announces Cutting-Edge Strategies to Propel Online & Brick-and-Mortar Businesses to the Top of Search Results

SEO Coy is excited to share their latest results and announce their cutting-edge SEO strategies to lift companies higher in the search engine rankings.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO Coy, a leading Australian SEO optimization services provider, is excited to share their latest results and announce their customized cutting-edge strategies to lift companies higher in the search engine rankings while elevating their online or brick-and-mortar businesses to new heights. Jason Boyd, the company CEO and founder, leverages his 10+ years of experience and advanced search engine optimization expertise to empower professionals and businesses of all shapes and sizes to gain incredible visibility and growth across the digital landscape.

The 100% Australian company utilizes affordable SEO services to help their clients get real lasting results. Their SEO techniques are effective, proven, and always deliver as advertised, which helps clients achieve improved organic search results for their desired keywords.

In one example, SEO Coy’s client Hampers with Bite ran into trouble when their previous SEO optimization service provider did work that eventually led to a Google penalty. Their former SEO “specialist” employed Blackhat SEO techniques and tactics that eventually dropped HWB’s website to the bottom of Google’s search listings.

Jason Boyd and his team analysed their website and created a customized action plan to reverse the unfortunate penalty from Google. The team deleted toxic backlinks and removed the Google penalty. In conjunction, they diligently performed PR work and helped the company get more high-quality mentions. On top of that, they assisted Hampers with Bite by increasing its search engine authority with a website design update and more high-quality backlinks and positive mentions.

The results of their efforts were spectacular, to say the least. Hampers with Bite began seeing increased Google rankings, which ultimately led to massive increases in organic traffic and tremendous online success.

In another example, Scent Split contacted SEO Coy because they were having a difficult time penetrating the top of the search engine results. Other companies tried and failed to achieve top rankings for Scent Split. They were ready to give up but decided to contact Jason Boyd and his team instead.

Jason analysed their website and realized that it was suffering from major layout design flaws. He upgraded their website and made important changes to the overall layout, which led to a much more search-engine-friendly design. He then employed a backlink campaign and created relevant, high-quality links, which led to a massive increase in brand authority.

After so much failure, Scent Split was incredibly satisfied with its results because, within a few months, its website was not only outranking tough competitors, but it also received a massive organic traffic spike from the search engines.

SEO Coy’s enhanced customized strategies are available to Australian businesses across many industries, including established enterprises, start-ups, and everything in between. Partnering with Jason Boyd and his team means businesses can expect dedicated search engine optimization experts to craft customized solutions perfectly tailored to meet their objectives and goals.

For more information about SEO Coy and the cutting-edge customized search engine optimization strategies they employ, please learn more about them by visiting https://seocoy.au/.