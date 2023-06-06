Nashville’s Premier Healthcare Innovation Fund Announces New Cohort

Jumpstart Foundry Expands Portfolio with Spring 2023 Companies

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), one of the nation’s most highly regarded healthcare innovation funds, is officially revealing its newest portfolio additions. The JSF Spring 2023 Cohort is the fund’s largest cohort to date, consisting of 20 companies all working to improve a multitude of areas in the healthcare space.

The announcement of the 20-company Spring 2023 Cohort marks a major milestone for JSF as the fund continues to maintain year-over-year expansion. Innovations presented in the cohort solve an impressive range of pain points in healthcare, including home health, healthcare AI, digital tools, mental health solutions, and more.

“The Spring 2023 Cohort is an especially exciting cohort for the JSF team. Bringing in a new group of 20 innovative companies all making something better in healthcare is a strong step forward for us as we work towards building a brighter, stronger healthcare future,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, JSF parent company. “We feel empowered and motivated to continue seeking out and supporting high-potential, early-stage solutions.”

An investment of $150,000 via a standard post-money SAFE note is awarded to each cohort company. The 20 companies will also join Jumpstart’s exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight, which equips founders with the necessary tools to sharpen their business management skills and strengthen their knowledge of healthcare industry dynamics and trends.

Learn more about Jumpstart Foundry’s Spring 2023 Cohort and see descriptions of each company here.

Early-stage, US-based founders with cutting-edge healthcare solutions are invited to learn about applying for funding from JSF here.

Accredited, US-based investors interested in becoming a JSF Limited Partner can learn more here.



About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment fund based in Nashville, TN, and has been reported as one of Tennessee’s most active venture capital funds.