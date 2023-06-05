Get to Know the Claims Office Staff: Claims Navigator Eileen Marrujo

"I will treat Claimants as I would expect anyone to treat my 82-year-old mother—with the utmost respect and compassion."

Before joining the Claims Office, Eileen Marrujo served in New Mexico state government for 24 years, most recently as budget director for New Mexico Public Schools. Eileen currently lives in Santa Fe but was born and raised in South El Carmen, Mora County. She spends most weekends in El Carmen tending to the family ranch with her brother and mother.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

I still remember it was April 22, 2022, when my son called me at 10 o’clock at night and said, "Mom, you need to come to grandma's, the fire is going to cut right through her house." I said, "Ok, we’ll be there." He was busy fighting the fire in Ocaté, so it was me, my older son, my mother, and my sister-in-law. My brother called us and said, "You need to get the tractor, you need to disc the property (create a Fireline), you need to move the farm equipment!" My mother hunkered down; she refused to leave. We stayed and prepared meals for others who stayed behind. Seeing the devastation after the fire inspired me to help my community. I just wanted to give back.

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

The Navigators are here to support them. It’s important for Claimants to know that we are local, and we understand their culture and their experiences. We’re going to be honest with them about the process and what we’re doing. It’s simplifying the process for those who are not accustomed to working with government without simplifying the experience of what they’ve gone through.

Which Claims Office core value resonates with you the most?

Integrity. It’s a result of how I was raised. As an individual, that’s what defines you. I remember my father always telling us, "All you have is your word, and you stand by it." I relate that to my position as a Navigator. I feel that if I give my word to a Claimant that I’ll email them, call them back or follow up, I must do that. That’s what builds trust within our community.