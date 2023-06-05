HRSA Recognizes HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day

On HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, June 5th, the Health Resources and Services Administration and the HIV/AIDS Bureau is honoring the strength and resiliency of long-term survivors and raising awareness about their needs and journeys.

Listen to the stories of long-term survivors and what it means to them on the Life Beyond HIV video series.

“Had it not been for the Ryan White Program, I truly don’t believe that I would have been here today because I didn’t know where to go. No one in my city was talking about HIV as if it was real,” Tiommi Luckett, national organizer for the Transgender Law Center, Life Beyond HIV.

In 2021, approximately 48 percent of Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) clients with HIV were aged 50 years and older. In that same year, viral suppression (93.1 percent) among older adults receiving RWHAP HIV medical care were higher than the national average (89.7 percent). HRSA’s RWHAP continues to support long-term survivors with access to the care, medication, and essential support services they need to stay healthy.

HRSA’s RWHAP continues to support the health care needs of HIV long-term survivors through the new Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS) Program initiative “Emerging Strategies to Improve Health Outcomes for People Aging with HIV.” This SPNS initiative focuses on emerging interventions to support people with HIV aged 50 years and older, including screening and managing comorbidities, geriatric conditions, behavioral health, and psychosocial needs.

Join in the conversation to honor and raise up your voice as a long-term survivor, or share your experiences as a family member, friend, or provider of those living with long-term HIV. Use the hashtag #HRSAHonorsHIVSurvivors and share your story on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram today through June 8, 2023.

