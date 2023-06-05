Las Vegas Claims Office Moves to Permanent Location

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Las Vegas Claims Office is moving to its new location at 216 Mills Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 (in Mills Plaza near the Big R and Family Dollar) and will be open for business beginning Wednesday June 7, 2023.

The temporary Claims Office location at 366 Luna Dr., on the Luna Community College campus in the General Studies Building, Rm. 109, will remain open thru Tuesday June 6, 2023.

Claimants may visit any location to speak with a Claims Office Navigator to discuss the claims process, pick up or drop off a Notice of Loss, discuss the specifics of your claim or schedule an appointment with a Claims Navigator.

Mora Claims Office

Mora County Courthouse

1 Courthouse Dr.

Mora, NM 87732

216 Mills Ave.

Las Vegas, NM 87701

(In Mills Plaza near Big R and Family Dollar)

1711 Llano St., Suite E

Santa Fe, NM 87505

(Next to Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)

All Claims Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Claims Office Helpline can be reached at (505) 995-7133

To learn more about the Claims Office, visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.