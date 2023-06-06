Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Host CPE-Eligible Webinar for Financial Institutions

Live Event Will Focus on the IPPF’s New Global Internal Audit Standards

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “Introduction to the Global Internal Audit Standards,” slated to take place on June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Frontline financial services industry line partners Phyllis Ingram and Doug Mims will take the stage to provide an introduction and overview of the new Global Internal Audit Standards, recently drafted by the Internal Standards for the Professional Practice of Auditing (IPPF). Live attendee webinars are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

This timely webinar will provide attendees with an overview of the IIA’s revision process, the structure of the five domains contained in the Global Internal Audit Standards draft: Purpose of Internal Auditing (Domain I), Ethics and Professionalism (Domain II), Governing the Internal Audit Function (Domain III), Managing the Internal Audit Function (Domain IV), and Performing Internal Audit Service (Domain V). The webinar will also explore the 15 principles that make up the five domains to provide attendees with a foundation for understanding the depth and breadth of the new Global Internal Audit Standards.

Register for this free webinar here.