Annual Green Consumption Campaign begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 5 - HCM CITY — The 14th annual Green Consumption Campaign, which seeks to usher in environment-friendly consumption habits, began in HCM City on June 4.

Organised by Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Saigon) newspaper, Saigon Co.op and the HCM City Union of Business Associations, it includes building a corporate brand communication strategy associated with environmental social responsibility, mobilising a large number of volunteers to participate as "information ambassadors" to support the public to clearly identify environmentally friendly products and those made by companies that are environmentally conscious.

Saigon Co.op’s distribution system will have promotions and separate display areas for environment-friendly products.

Among the highlights of this year’s campaign is a Green Trade Forum with the theme "Green Trade - Challenges and Development Prospects of Enterprises" to be held on June 14 with experts analysing solutions to improve the efficiency of State management and integrate green growth into the socio-economic development plan.

Lê Trường Sơn, deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said the campaign would exhort the public to prioritise the use of environmentally friendly products and those made by companies that do well in environmental protection, thereby creating new consumption habits that are beneficial to the environment.

Saigon Co.op has for long provided customers with self-destructing plastic bags to carry their purchase and has stopped selling plastic straws across its network.

Its retail networks, comprised of Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, and Finelife, collaborate with hundreds of reputed brands to organise many other activities for environmental protection. — VNS